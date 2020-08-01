Magic Valley sports at a glance

August 10: 6 to 7:15 a.m. and 5 to 6:30 p.m.

August 11: 6 to 7:15 a.m. and 5 to 6:30 p.m.

Cross Country:

August 10: 9 a.m. on the track

Swimming:

August 11: 5:05 to 6:45 p.m., city pool.

2020 Idaho Horsemen season update, 2020 cancellation

Given the current restrictions imposed on sports activities and public gatherings due to COVID-19, The Idaho Horsemen Professional Indoor Football Organization would like to update our fans and the community on the status of the 2020 season.

Today, the American West Football Conference and its member teams, made the tough decision to cancel the 2020 season. Earlier this year our teams agreed to postpone the season to the summer hoping that this pandemic would subside. As of today, if we were to bring players back into camp and prepare for a home opener, the season will take us to the end of the year. We are still not there yet!

We would like to thank our fans, sponsors, and supporters for their patience throughout this pandemic. Below is an outline detailing our efforts to move forward.