Magic Valley sports at a glance

District 4 VB meetings:
Coaches on Aug. 3 at 6 p.m. at Canyon Ridge HS
Officials on Aug. 5 at 6 p.m. at Canyon Ridge HS
More information please call Laurie Howard-208-308-6335. If coaches or officials would rather attend the on-line rules meeting—it will be on Aug. 12 at 6 p.m.
Please be advised that Canyon Ridge HS requires face masks.
Fall Sports Tryout Schedules
Please remember you must have a current physical to try out on file!
Football:
August 9: Gear checkout at 8 p.m.
August 10: first practice 12:30 to 1:30 p.m.
Volleyball:
August 10: 9th grade ONLY 8 to 10 a.m.
August 10: 10th, 11th and 12th grade 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 pm and 3 to 5 p.m.
Boys Soccer:
August 10: 6 to 8 a.m. and 6 to 8 p.m.
August 11: 6 to 8 a.m.
Please have cleats, running shoes
Girls Soccer:
August 10: 6 to 7:15 a.m. and 5 to 6:30 p.m.
August 11: 6 to 7:15 a.m. and 5 to 6:30 p.m.
Cross Country:
August 10: 9 a.m. on the track
Swimming:
August 11: 5:05 to 6:45 p.m., city pool.
2020 Idaho Horsemen season update, 2020 cancellation
Given the current restrictions imposed on sports activities and public gatherings due to COVID-19, The Idaho Horsemen Professional Indoor Football Organization would like to update our fans and the community on the status of the 2020 season.
Today, the American West Football Conference and its member teams, made the tough decision to cancel the 2020 season. Earlier this year our teams agreed to postpone the season to the summer hoping that this pandemic would subside. As of today, if we were to bring players back into camp and prepare for a home opener, the season will take us to the end of the year. We are still not there yet!
We would like to thank our fans, sponsors, and supporters for their patience throughout this pandemic. Below is an outline detailing our efforts to move forward.
Sponsors—We have reached out to the majority of our 2020 committed sponsors and received 100 percent commitment thus far to move our partnership forward to the 2021 season.
Training Table Partners—In 2020 we partnered with local restaurants to provide our out of state players a weekly meal. We will honor the agreements that we have come to and move these into the 2021 season. We would like to carry on these relationships for years to come.
2019-20 Platinum Member Season Ticket Holders—All Platinum Member tickets will be moved to the 2021 season due to 2020 being cancelled. Each fan will maintain their selected seats.
2019-20 Platinum Members Season ticket Holders with 2021 extension—All Platinum Members that purchased the 2021 season extension, this extension will be transferred over to the 2022 season as well.
2020-21 Platinum Member Season Ticket Holders—All new Platinum Members season tickets will turn into 2021-22 Season tickets.
2020 Regular Season Ticket Holders—All season tickets will turn into 2021 Season Tickets and the fans will maintain their selected seats.
2020 Individual Game tickets—If you purchased a 2020 Individual game ticket and would like to transfer your purchase for a future game, please contact ICTickets. If you would like a refund on your ticket please refer to the ICTickets refund policy and/or instructions.
2020 Opening day Ticket Holders (preseason Valentine special)—We will honor your 2020 opening day discounted tickets for opening day 2021 or we will gladly issue a refund for this purchase.
2020 Tucker Kids Club Members—All members will be transferred to the 2021 season.
