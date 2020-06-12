Magic Valley sports at a glance

TWIN FALLS COWBOYS BASEBALL Post #7, 2020 Cowboy Classic, Thursday, July 2 to Sunday, July 5, 2020
The Annual Cowboy Classic American Legion Baseball Tournament, will be held in Twin Falls, Idaho at Bill Ingram Field (Twin Falls High School).
This year’s tournament will be a 6-team tournament. Each team will play in a round robin format on the first 3 days getting 4 games. The top 2 teams after the first 3 days using the tie-breaker system (See attached Rules sheet for tiebreaker scenario) will play on the fourth day meeting in the Championship game to be crowned the 2020 Cowboy Classic Champion. All games will be held at Bill Ingram Field at Twin Falls High School.
Enclosed you will find a copy of the Cowboy Classic rules as well as the schedule for the tournament. We are very excited to have your team participate in this annual tradition. If there is anything that we can do to make your experience in Twin Falls better please don’t hesitate to contact us. Thanks for choosing Twin Falls and we are expecting a great weekend of baseball.
2020 COWBOY CLASSIC RULES1. All games will be 7 innings in length or played with extra innings until a winner is determined. No time limit will be enforced.
- A 10-run rule is in effect after 5 innings.
2. The team listed in bold on the master tournament schedule for each game will be in the 1st base dugout. A coin toss will determine who is declared the “Home” team for all round robin and on the last day the higher seed will be the “Home” team in the exception that the Twin Falls Cowboys will in all games occupy the 1st base dugout and be the home team.
3. All American Legion Rules will be enforced. *Including pitch counts*
4. Each team may use a DH, however they must be declared at the
beginning of the game. Re-entry rule applies for starters
5. Speed-up for the catcher or pitcher can be used but is not required.
6. BBCOR certified Bats. (High School and Legion Certified Bats)
7. Tie-breakers will be used in this sequence:
1) Overall record
2) Head to Head *If 3 or more teams are tied and head to head cannot be utilized move to the next tie breaker.*
Example: Team A beats Team B
Team B beats Team C
Team C beats Team A
*then the head to head tiebreaker will not be utilized*
3) Least runs allowed
4) Most runs scored
5) Coin Flip
8. No pre-games but fungos can be hit in the outfield.
9. There is a practice football field south west of the baseball field that your teams can stretch, throw, and soft toss so when the previous game is over we can start pre-game as soon as that game is over depending on time. No team is to use the outside cages during games. Twin Falls High School does have an indoor hitting facility that can be reserved. Baseballs are not provided and no sunflower seeds, trash, etc…turf shoes only.
10. Absolutely no swinging on the grass in front of the dugouts. To follow the Health guidelines: No sunflower seeds, sanitizer recommended in dugouts, and players/coaches should have own water bottles.
11. Bathrooms at Bill Ingram Field: are located behind the 1st base dugout west on the football field.
12. As this tournament must be completed on time, the tournament committee will make any changes necessary due to adverse weather conditions or unforeseen delays.
2020 Cowboy Classic ParticipantsTwin Falls Cowboys (Twin Falls, ID) Taylorsville, UT
Desert Oasis (Las Vegas, NV) Lower Columbia (Longview, WA)
Pocatello Rebels (Pocatello, ID) Reno Athletics (Reno, NV)
Thursday, July 2 @ Bill Ingram Field (Twin Falls HS)
10 a.m. Reno vs. Pocatello
12:30 p.m. Lower Columbia vs. Taylorsville
3 p.m. Twin Falls vs. Taylorsville
5:30 p.m. Twin Falls vs. Desert Oasis
Friday, July 3 @ Bill Ingram Field (Twin Falls HS)
10 a.m. Desert Oasis vs. Taylorsville
12:30 p.m. Desert Oasis vs. Pocatello
3 p.m. Lower Columbia vs. Reno
5:30 p.m. Twin Falls vs. Reno
Saturday, July 4 @ Bill Ingram Field (Twin Falls HS)
10 a.m. Desert Oasis vs. Reno
12:30 p.m. Pocatello vs. Taylorsville
3 p.m. Pocatello vs. Lower Columbia
5:30 p.m. Twin Falls vs. Lower Columbia
Sunday, July 5 @ Bill Ingram Field (Twin Falls HS)
11 a.m. #1 vs. #2 CHAMPIONSHIP GAME
* Teams in bold will be in 1st base dugout *
* Coin toss will determine home or visitor during round robin play. Last day higher seed is home unless playing Twin Falls they will be the home team and occupy the 1st base dugout for all games *
