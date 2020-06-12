Magic Valley sports at a glance

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

TWIN FALLS COWBOYS BASEBALL Post #7, 2020 Cowboy Classic, Thursday, July 2 to Sunday, July 5, 2020

The Annual Cowboy Classic American Legion Baseball Tournament, will be held in Twin Falls, Idaho at Bill Ingram Field (Twin Falls High School).

This year’s tournament will be a 6-team tournament. Each team will play in a round robin format on the first 3 days getting 4 games. The top 2 teams after the first 3 days using the tie-breaker system (See attached Rules sheet for tiebreaker scenario) will play on the fourth day meeting in the Championship game to be crowned the 2020 Cowboy Classic Champion. All games will be held at Bill Ingram Field at Twin Falls High School.

Enclosed you will find a copy of the Cowboy Classic rules as well as the schedule for the tournament. We are very excited to have your team participate in this annual tradition. If there is anything that we can do to make your experience in Twin Falls better please don’t hesitate to contact us. Thanks for choosing Twin Falls and we are expecting a great weekend of baseball.

2020 COWBOY CLASSIC RULES1. All games will be 7 innings in length or played with extra innings until a winner is determined. No time limit will be enforced.

- A 10-run rule is in effect after 5 innings.