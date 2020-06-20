Magic Valley sports at a glance

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Buhl Fun Run

Events include a 5K walk, 5K run, and 10K run

When: Saturday, July 4, 2020

Where: Main Street and 11th Avenue North @ the Jones Furniture Store

Registration time is 7 a.m. with the race starting a 8 a.m. In order to preregister, call Steve Katz at 208-543-8576 or spkaatz@gmail.com.

The course is rated moderately difficult — a loop design on paved and gravel roads with some rollings hills.

Door prizes will be given out and there will be lots of them. Race prizes for 1st, 2nd and 3rd place for both men and women winners for each race event along with a winner in each age category.

Proceeds will go to the Scholarships for Key Club students.

Entry fee (includes shirt):

Registration before June 30:

Individual $20

Family $60 ($15/person after 4 members)

Race day registration:

Individual $25

Family $80 ($20/person after 4 members)

Mail registration to: Sagebrush Days Run & Walk. 213 Clear Lake Lane, Buhl, ID 83316. Make checks payable to Buhl Key Club.

