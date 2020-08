Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

Twin Falls Golf Club is having a 2-lady Best-ball Thursday, August 27 with a 9 a.m. shotgun start. $35. per person plus cart fees. Swing for a Cure is optional that day with proceeds going to St.Lukes Breadt Cancer Foundation. Please call Twin Falls Golf Club Pro- shop to sign up. 208-733-3326.