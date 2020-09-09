 Skip to main content
Magic Valley sports at a glance
Magic Valley sports at a glance

The Canyon Ridge High School vs. Twin Falls High School Service Bowl game is Friday. This is a big game so the schools have been working to make it as safe as possible. The plan is as follows:

  • Tickets are going to be limited and right now the schools are selling/distributing them on priority bases (Today: seniors and those participating i.e. football players, dance team, band, etc.; the schools have worked out a system for how many can be purchased by each student/staff member).
  • Sales will open up to the general public starting 9 a.m. Friday. Also on Friday morning, community members can contact their school (TFHS or CRHS) and purchase tickets throughout the day. No tickets will be sold at the gate. If a community member has an activity card, they still need to pick up a ticket in advance.
  • Masks are required for spectators. There is also a designated section for military veterans so that we can accommodate any veteran who wants to attend (even if they don't get a ticket Friday morning).

Thursday, Sept 10

Boys Soccer

Buhl at Declo, 4:30 p.m.

Sugar-Salem at Sun Valley Community School, 4:30 p.m.

Canyon Ridge at Wood River, 4:30 p.m.

Jerome at Mountain Home, 5 p.m.

Girls Soccer

Wood River at Canyon Ridge, 4:30 p.m.

Buhl at Declo, 6:15 p.m.

Volleyball

Jerome at Mountain Home, 4:30 p.m.

Murtaugh/Mackay at Rockland, 5/7 p.m.

Hansen at Oakley, 6 p.m.

Valley at Shoshone, 6 p.m.

Glenns Ferry at Wendell, 6 p.m.

Buhl at American Falls, 7 p.m.

North Gem at Camas County, 7 p.m.

Wood River at Canyon Ridge, 7 p.m.

Dietrich at Castleford, 7 p.m.

