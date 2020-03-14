Magic Valley sports at a glance

Bruin baseball spring break camp slated for March 23

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866.948.6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

The Twin Falls High School baseball coaches and players are hosting a spring break camp on Monday, March 23, for players aged 6-13. Check-in is at 9:45 a.m. and the camp will run from 10 a.m. to noon and 1 to 3 p.m. at Twin Falls High School’s Bill Ingram Field.

The camp includes instruction, skills and drills, and campers will receive a camp T-shirt. The cost is $40. Campers should bring their own glove, bat, and helmet if they have them. They should also wear baseball pants or sweats, a long sleeve top, a cap, and athletic shoes and cleats.

To register, email head coach Tim Stadelmeir at stadelmeirti@tfsd.org or call (208) 404-1321.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0