As of Wednesday
Football
4A
Burley;2-1;1-0
Minico;2-2;1-0
Canyon Ridge;3-0;0-0
Twin Falls;2-1;0-0
Jerome;0-3;0-0
Mountain Home ;0-3;0-2
3A
Kimberly;3-0;0-0
Buhl;1-2;0-0
Gooding;1-2;0-0
Wood River;1-3;0-0
Filer;0-3;0-0
2A
Declo;3-0;0-0
Wendell;3-1;0-0
1A DI
Lighthouse Christian;3-0;1-0
Oakley;2-1;1-0
Valley;2-1;1-0
Carey;0-2;0-0
Murtaugh;2-1;0-1
Glenns Ferry;1-1;0-1
Raft River;1-1;0-1
1A DII
Camas County;2-1;0-0
Dietrich;2-1;0-0
Hagerman;2-1;0-0
Castleford;1-1;0-0
Shoshone;0-2;0-0
Hansen;0-3;0-0
Volleyball
4A
Twin Falls;5-1;5-1
Canyon Ridge;4-1;4-1
Wood River;5-3;4-2
Minico;3-3;3-3
Burley;3-2;2-2
Jerome;1-5;1-5
Mountain Home ;0-6;0-5
3A
Kimberly;4-2;2-0
Filer;2-1;1-1
Gooding;4-2;1-2
Buhl;1-3;1-2
2A
Wendell;3-3;0-0
Declo;3-4;0-0
Sun Valley Community School;1-3;0-0
1A DI
Murtaugh;6-1;2-0
Lighthouse Christian;4-0;2-0
Carey;4-4;1-1
Castleford;3-2;1-1
Shoshone;3-2;1-1
Valley;2-5;1-1
Glenns Ferry;2-6;1-1
Oakley;1-4;1-1
Hansen;1-4;0-2
Raft River;1-6;0-2
1A DII
Dietrich;5-2;0-0
Richfield;5-3;0-0
Hagerman;2-2;0-0
Camas County;1-5;0-0
Girls soccer
4A
Twin Falls;6-2-0;6-0-0
Canyon Ridge;6-2-1;4-1-1
Mountain Home ;5-2-0;4-2-0
Wood River;3-4-1;3-3-0
Jerome;2-4-1;2-3-1
Burley;2-7-0;1-5-0
Minico;0-7-0;0-6-0
3A
Kimberly;8-1-0;7-0-0
Sun Valley Community School;6-2-0;6-1-0
Buhl;4-2-1;4-2-1
Bliss;4-3-0;4-3-0
Filer;2-3-2;2-3-2
Wendell;2-4-1;2-4-1
Declo;1-6-0;1-6-0
Gooding;0-7-0;0-7-0
Boys soccer
4A
Canyon Ridge;7-1-0;6-0-0
Wood River;7-1-1;5-1-0
Mountain Home ;4-2-0;4-2-0
Burley;3-4-2;2-3-1
Twin Falls;2-6-1;2-3-1
Jerome;1-6-0;1-5-0
Minico;0-7-1;0-6-0
3A
Sun Valley Community School;7-0-0;6-0-0
Wendell;6-1-0;6-1-0
Kimberly;4-3-2;4-1-1
Buhl;3-3-1;3-3-1
Bliss;3-4-0;3-4-0
Gooding;3-4-0;3-4-0
Declo;1-6-0;1-6-0
Filer;0-7-0;0-7-0