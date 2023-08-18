Two Magic Valley high schools opened its competitive schedule with week zero contests.
South Fremont vs Wood River, 6-0, HALFTIME
Kyle Ipsen delivered an 8-yard pass to Anton Holter for the game's first score but the extra point was blocked.
Wood River found the red zone twice in the first half. A chop block in the first quarter negated what would have been a 4th and 2 attempt to a punt.
The Wolverines scored late in the second quarter after the touchdown from Ipsen.
Wood River intercepted a pass on a South Fremont 4th and 5 attempt with 20 seconds left in the first half.
The Wolverines look to return to the 3A playoffs for the second straight season. Wood River opens against South Fremont for the second consecutive season. South Fremont won in 2022, 20-8.
Minico @ Thunder Ridge, 7 p.m.
