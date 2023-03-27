Let’s play ball!

The Magic Valley weather is slightly shifting in favor of baseball and softball, as some schools participated last week in the Bucks Bag Tournament (baseball) and Win the Pitch Spring Break (softball).

A few weeks into a season that's been disrupted by snow, rain and wind, the conferences are beginning to take some shape. Sort of.

Here's a look around the Magic Valley, by classification:

Baseball

4A

Twin Falls, 5-4 overall

Wood River, 3-3

Minico, 3-4

Canyon Ridge, 2-0

Mountain Home, 2-2-2

Burley, 2-6

Jerome, 1-2

Twin Falls and Minico went 2-2 during the Bucks Bag tournament. Mountain Home went 2-1-1 and Jerome and Burley finished 1-3.

The Bruins have an early edge in the Great Basin Conference — led by the offensive prowess of Gary Ford (.400 batting average, 12 RBIs), Nolan Hardesty (.381, 10 RBIs) and Bryce Mahlke (.483, 4 RBIs).

Hardesty leads Twin Falls in pitching with 30 strikeouts in 15 1/3 innings, while allowing just two hits and three runs.

Minico sits third as Jase Murphy (.439, 4 RBIs) and Stockton Chandler (.391, 5 RBIs) both stand out in the Spartans batting stats.

3A

The Sawtooth has logged a single conference game, with Kimberly beating Filer. Buhl will be holding its Mid-Season Classic on April 7 and 8.

Kimberly, 1-0 conference, 2-1 overall

Buhl, 2-0-1

Gooding, 1-0

Filer, 0-1, 0-5

Kimberly’s Jakob Cummins and River Chadwick currently stand atop the Bulldogs' batting stats. Both players have 10 at-bats. Cummins holds five hits, three doubles and eight RBIs. Chadwick has seven hits, three RBIs and a double.

Buhl’s Dom Pierce has five hits in eight at-bats with two RBIs, two doubles and one triple.

2A

The Canyon Conference features two schools, which should be a battle to the end.

Wendell, 2-2 overall

Declo, 0-1

Wendell’s Lucas McRoberts holds the top spot in batting with seven hits, six RBIs and two doubles.

1A

Lighthouse Christian is soon to open the first season in school history, coached by Edward Wood. The team's opener is scheduled for Wednesday at 5 p.m. against Wood River at the Idaho Central Legacy Fields, 21236 US-30, Filer.

Softball

The Great Basin Conference is still in the early stages — Minico, scheduled to face Kimberly on Tuesday, has yet to even play a game. The Win the Pitch Spring Break tournament was held last week and locked a few teams into a tie for the top of the conference.

At the end of the tournament, Burley finished 0-2-1. Twin Falls and Jerome both finished 1-3 and Canyon Ridge went 0-4.

Burley, 2-3-1 overall

Canyon Ridge, 2-4

Jerome, 2-4

Twin Falls, 1-5

Minico, 0-0

Wood River, 0-1

Mountain Home, 0-2

A few players that have stood out so far, placing themselves amongst the top spots in batting stats for their respective teams: Burley's Kaymbri Beck (.615, three HRs, three doubles), Canyon Ridge's Elsie Summerfield (.759, four HRs, six doubles, 10 RBIs) and Jerome's Autumn Allen (.588, three doubles, five RBIs).

Halli Vaughn leads the Bobcats in pitching, throwing 13 2/3 innings with 17 strikeouts. The Riverhawks' Bailey Sligar has pitched 19 innings, earning two runs and striking out 30 batters.

3A

The Sawtooth has notched a few conference games, but still remains early in the season. Kimberly will be holding its Spring Classic on April 7 and 8.

Kimberly, 1-0 (conference), 3-0 (overall)

Buhl, 1-0, 2-0

Gooding, 5-2

Filer, 0-2, 1-3

In its most recent win, Kimberly overpowered Mountain Home, 17-1, as Madi Trappen went 2-for-2 with a double. Madi Clark went 2-for-4 with a double, a home run and four RBIs. Addisyn Clark went 2-for-3 with a double, triple and two RBIs.

2A

The Canyon Conference features two teams that will battle it out until the end. Wendell has grabbed the early lead.

Wendell, 2-1-1

Declo, 0-1

Wendell's Ainsley Clark (.833, two HRs, five doubles, 16 RBIs) sits atop the batting standings, while Breanna Comstock leads the Trojans in pitching (19 2/3 innings, 23 strikeouts).

1A

Lighthouse Christian is set to open its schedule at 4 p.m. Wednesday against Wood River at the Idaho Central Legacy Fields, 21236 US-30, Filer.