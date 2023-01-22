With a 'perfect mindset,' CSI commit Lupumba takes the lead at Canyon Ridge

TWIN FALLS — The Canyon Ridge boys basketball team lost several players from last season.

The Riverhawks’ potential lack of experience, in fact, led IdahoSports.com to express uncertainty about the team’s potential for the 2022-23 campaign, stressing that success would hinge on how well younger players adapted to more prominent roles.

So far, though, Canyon Ridge has shown improvement over a season ago and sits in third place in the 4A Great Basin standings.

Sam Lupumba, a returning player who stepped into a senior role, is a big reason why. The College of Southern Idaho commit is consistently contributing on both ends of the floor while also motivating his teammates.

“During games, I focus on having a ‘perfect mindset,’” Lupumba told the Times-News on Friday. “Always going a 100% on every play. If I fall down, I get up to lead by example, and just finish the play.”

Lupumba understands getting up, especially in clutch moments, and working with his team for wins.

The 6-foot-7 center said his brother, Joseph, “inspired” him to take up basketball and he has turned to him to help develop leadership skills at a young age.

“We would wake up at 6 a.m. and train,” he said. “I got better and continued to train with him. He is my biggest role model.”

Lupumba added, “He is there for me. He pushes me. And when I need anything, I go to him and talk. He helps me out.”

That drive to continually improve has carried into Canyon Ridge practices.

“We go hard and are competitive,” said Lupumba, who is averaging 16 points and 10 rebounds per game, according to MaxPreps.com. “We are always pushing each other to be better.”

While the Riverhawks have more younger players than last season, Lupumba said the team’s leaders have embraced their roles to set an example.

“When one person on the team has the mindset of winning and shows it, everyone picks up on that — you can do anything with that,” he said.

Lupumba isn’t carrying the weight of leadership on his own. He recalled days at practice when he was down on himself and his teammates would rally around him.

“We are all in this together, and we are going to get there,” he said.

The next few weeks of Canyon Ridge’s schedule is heavy with Great Basin games and will present challenges. The Riverhawks host Mountain Home on Wednesday and Minico on Friday in the next week.

Lupumba’s attitude: Bring it on.

“Even when we lose, we aren’t going to shut down. We are going to come back next week and win. Keep pushing every day,” he said.

“Every time I walk onto the court, everything goes away. I focus on playing games and always trying to bring something to the table — whether it’s rebounding, setting screens or doing other small things. Making sure we get it done.”

The ultimate goal, he said, is helping Canyon Ridge get to the state tournament.

“Always keep pushing, even if it doesn’t work,” Lupumba said. “Always go a 100% and don’t cheat yourself.”

