Which teams will advance to the state girls' basketball tournaments? We're about to find out.

The district tourneys wrap up this week. Here's a look:

4A

The Great Basin championship game on Thursday will feature top-seeded Minico against Jerome.

The Tigers held off Twin Falls in a competitive matchup last week, surviving a Bruins' rally in the second half. With solid defense, Jerome was able to capture the lead at the free-throw line and sealed the victory on a steal by Autumn Allen.

Meanwhile, CJ Latta knocked down 32 points and Jentree Bott posted a double-double as the Spartans beat Mountain Home to advance to the title contest.

The only team to beat the Spartans in conference so far? That's the Tigers, who won 51-50 on Jan. 18 in Jerome. That game was a seesaw affair, with strong defense and shooting from both teams.

And, each team is poised with strength coming from multiple positions.

Jerome worked close under the basket for good rebounding during the teams' last matchup. But the question remains, can the Tigers hold off the shooting power of Minico once again?

The Great Basin will get two spots at state. The consolation bracket:

Game 6: Mountain Home vs Canyon Ridge, Tuesday.

Mountain Home vs Canyon Ridge, Tuesday. Game 8: Twin Falls vs Game 6 winner, Thursday.

Twin Falls vs Game 6 winner, Thursday. Game 9: Minico/Jerome loser vs. Game 8 winner, Saturday, with winner advancing to state.

3A

Filer is the team to beat after an undefeated regular season — led by Josalyn Bailey, a standout shooter averaging 17.9 points per game.

Filer will take on Buhl, which edged Kimberly by three points on Monday night, in Wednesday's district championship game (Game 6).

With two bids from the conference, Filer and Buhl will both go to state. The district champion will be determined by these rules, according to IdahoSports.com:

If the winner of Game 6 has not yet lost in the tournament, that team wins the district title.

If the winner of Game 6 has lost once in the tournament, Game 7 will be played on Thursday between the same teams, with that winner claiming the title.

2A

This conference features Wendell and Declo playing a best-of-three series for the championship. Declo leads after a 48-31 win on Feb. 2, fronted by Lilly Mallory, Katelynn Koyle, and Brynn Silcock.

The second game is set for Tuesday in Declo.

The Hornets will advance to state with another win. If the Trojans win, however, a decisive game will be played Thursday to determine the district champion.

Tanli LeMoyne led Wendell with 15 points in the Feb. 2 game.

1A D1

Oakley and Raft River will match up in the championship game on Tuesday, to be played at the College of Southern Idaho.

Oakley finished undefeated in conference play during the regular schedule. Bentley Cranney led the Hornets in scoring during a semifinal victory against Carey.

Raft River's only conference loss came against Oakley. The Trojans reported a strong lineup noting Ryan Udy, Logan Jones, Caroline Schumann as key shooters in the close semifinal win against Murtaugh.

This championship game has the pieces for a competitive rematch.

This conference gets two berths to state. The consolation bracket:

Game 13: Lighthouse vs Carey, Tuesday.

Lighthouse vs Carey, Tuesday. Game 15: Game 13 winner vs. Raft River/Oakley loser, Thursday, with winner advancing to state.

1A D2

Dietrich has secured a spot in Thursday's championship game. Hailey Astle, and Jessica Power were noted as key factors in a 36-32 semifinal win over Richfield last week.

Dietrich will play the winner of Tuesday's game between Richfield and Camas County.

The Blue Devils hold the advantage, already winning against both teams during tournament play.

This conference holds a single bid for state.