Who will win Idaho's next gold buckle? It hasn't happened since 1984.

Going into the final round of the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo last year, Stetson Jorgensen was, potentially, only seconds away from winning a world championship.

One clean, quick bulldogging run might have been enough. It would have been his first gold buckle after two near-misses — and the first for an Idaho cowboy in nearly 40 years.

In the end, Jorgensen had to settle for his third top-10 finish in four years, pushing the Gem State’s pursuit of its next world champion into 2023. The 29-year-old steer wrestler from Blackfoot will be among several Idaho contenders to watch in the new PRCA season, a list that also includes Monteview bull rider Tristen Hutchings and Challis saddle bronc rider Kade Bruno.

Those two cowboys are off to a good start in their quest to return to Las Vegas following their NFR debuts in 2022.

The 22-year-old Hutchings, who pocketed nearly $380,000 last season and finished third in the world standings, has cashed $12,160 in the opening weeks, good for 10th place. Bruno, also 22, has already won $16,230 to rank fifth following an 11th-place finish last year.

A history lesson in Idaho pro rodeo

Not since 1984 has Idaho struck gold in pro rodeo. That was the year Caldwell’s Dee Pickett became just the state’s third all-around champion while also partnering with Oregon cowboy Mike Beers to win the team roping title.

Pickett, a former Boise State quarterback who chose rodeo over football, is one of the most prolific cowboys in Idaho history. He won rookie of the year honors in 1978, qualified for 20 national finals and was inducted into the ProRodeo Hall of Fame in 2003. He’s also in the Idaho Athletic Hall of Fame.

When Pickett won his gold buckle, he was the first Idaho cowboy to reach the top since Boise’s Dean Oliver claimed the last of his eight tie-down titles in 1969. He won three all-around championships along the way. Oliver was inducted into PRCA hall in 1979 and, 11 years later, enshrined in the Idaho hall.

The Gem State’s first all-around champion, Salmon’s Burel Mulkey in 1938, won a pair of saddle bronc titles in the late 1930s. He was a 2011 inductee into the ProRodeo hall.

Pickett, Oliver and Mulkey are among the state’s eight world champions. The others: Salmon’s Pete Grubb (1938, bareback riding, and 1940, team roping), Pocatello’s Harry Hart (1939, steer wrestling), Post Falls’ Deb Copenhaver (1955 and 1956, saddle bronc riding), Melba’s Harry Charters (1959, steer wrestling) and Rockland’s Bob Robinson (1960, steer wrestling).

Idaho has not had a world champion in bull riding or barrel racing.

Who are Idaho’s NFR contenders in 2023?

Jorgensen, Hutchings and Bruno have company among Idaho contenders with NFR pedigree.

New Plymouth bull rider Roscoe Jarboe, 26, missed out last season but is a five-time qualifier who finished sixth in 2020 and 2018.

Rexburg’s Garrett Smith, 27, another bull rider, has been to the national finals four times since 2016 – including an eighth-place finish last year.

Rigby steer wrestler Dirk Tavenner, 32, has qualified for the last two years, finishing fourth in 2021 and 14th a season ago.

And Chubbuck’s Matt Shiozawa, the elder statesman of Idaho rodeo at 42 years old, is still at it. He’s made it to Las Vegas 11 times, though not since 2018, and won the NFR average in 2011.

