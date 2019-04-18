BOISE — Student athletes at Wendell Middle School will gain a competitive edge thanks to a $1,500 Thomas R. Brown Athletics Grant from California Casualty. It is among 64 public middle schools and high schools in 32 states awarded a total of $67,149 to help purchase new equipment, improve player safety and provide uniforms.
The grant will help Wendell Middle School provide uniforms for the cross country and track teams. The old uniforms are badly tattered and ill-fitting.
The grant is named for California Casualty Chairman Emeritus Tom Brown, an avid sportsman who has observed that lessons learned on athletic fields — teamwork, confidence and sportsmanship — translate to the classroom and beyond.
For information about other California Casualty grants, go to schoolloungemakeover.com, calcasmusicartsgrant.com or calcas.com/help-your-classroom.
