Want to go to the rodeo? Here are a few Idaho events to mark on the calendar.

There’s snow on the ground across the Magic Valley. Low temperatures are forecast for the single digits next week.

Think spring and summer, rodeo fans.

Whether it’s high school, college or the pros, Idaho will present dozens of opportunities to watch bucking horses, barrel racing and bulldogging through the warmer months of the year — from one end of the state to the other.

Twin Falls won’t even have to wait that long: The College of Southern Idaho men’s and women’s teams, both second in the Rocky Mountain Region standings following the fall season, will host the region’s spring opener March 10-11.

A few weeks after the 46th CSI Intercollegiate Rodeo at the Eldon Evans Expo Center on campus, the Idaho High School Rodeo Association’s spring schedule kicks into action.

Contestants in the Magic Valley ride and rope in Districts 5 and 6 of the IHSRA, which competes in nine geographical districts across the state.

The District 5 schedule opens in Jerome on April 14-15 and also includes rodeos in Shoshone (April 21-22 and May 5-6) and Gooding (April 28-29) before the regular-season finale back in Jerome on May 12-13. The district finals are scheduled for May 19-20 in Glenns Ferry.

Filer will host the District 6 spring opener on April 7-8. Rupert (April 14-15), Burley (April 28-29, May 12-13 and May 19-20) and Oakley (May 5-6) will also play host to rodeos ahead of the state finals in June.

Want to make plans to watch the pro cowboys and cowgirls in the Gem State? Here are just a few rodeos to put on the calendar:

The first Idaho rodeo to pop up on the PRCA schedule, as of this week, is June 16-17, the Mackay Rodeo in Custer County, about a 2 ½-hour drive from Twin Falls.

The calendar is loaded with other options into September — from the Daniel Dopps Memorial in Mountain Home (June 23-24) to the Oakley Independence Day Rodeo (June 30-July 4), which offers one of the state’s richest prize pools of $150,000, to the Magic Valley Stampede (Aug. 31-Sept. 2) at the Twin Falls County Fair in Filer.

The Salmon Stampede (Aug. 25-26) is another summertime option.

So are the War Bonnet Round Up in Idaho Falls (Aug. 3-5), the state’s oldest PRCA-sanctioned event celebrating its 112th year in 2023, and the Gooding County Fair & Pro Rodeo (Aug. 16-19), which, in 2022, was awarded Large Rodeo of the Year in the Wilderness Circuit for the third straight year.

Snow today. Rodeo dirt … soon.

Times-News Editor Steve Kiggins writes weekly on Idaho rodeo. Contact him at 208-735-3255 or via email at Steven.Kiggins@magicvalley.com. Follow along on Twitter, @scoopskiggy.