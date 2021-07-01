 Skip to main content
Wake in the Snake returns
BURLEY — The 23rd annual Wake in the Snake grassroots wakeboard competition is coming to Burley on July 10 at the River’s Edge Golf Club.

The event, free to the public, will last from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Those who wish to compete must register online at eventbrite.com before July 8. Registration is $40 online or $70 at the gate.

Registration will be limited to the first 50 wakeboarders. Contestants of all ages and skill level are welcome.

Children 11 and under will compete in the Grom competition. All other athletes will be categorized by age and skill. New this year is the veterans division designated for wakeboarders 40 and older.

Throughout the day, attendees will be able to enjoy 11 wakeboard competitions as well as food, yard games and trivia. Prizes will be awarded for games and trivia winners.

Competitors will have the chance to take home the grand prize, a Hyperlite Surf Board. Other prizes include After Shokz headphones, Oakley and Smith sunglasses, shirts, hats and backpacks. Every competitor will receive a raffle ticket and every rider is guaranteed a prize.

For further information, contact Carol Warr at carol@idahowatersports.com or call 208-678-5869.

