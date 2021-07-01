Wake in the Snake returns

Ashton Davis, 12, performs a trick in the Open Men's qualifier Saturday, July 11, 2020, during the 22nd annual Wake in the Snake wakeboard competition at the Burley Boat Docks in Burley.
PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS
BURLEY — The 23rd annual Wake in the Snake grassroots wakeboard competition is coming to Burley on July 10 at the River’s Edge Golf Club.
The event, free to the public, will last from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Those who wish to compete must register online at
eventbrite.com before July 8. Registration is $40 online or $70 at the gate.
Registration will be limited to the first 50 wakeboarders. Contestants of all ages and skill level are welcome.
Children 11 and under will compete in the Grom competition. All other athletes will be categorized by age and skill. New this year is the veterans division designated for wakeboarders 40 and older.
Throughout the day, attendees will be able to enjoy 11 wakeboard competitions as well as food, yard games and trivia. Prizes will be awarded for games and trivia winners.
Competitors will have the chance to take home the grand prize, a Hyperlite Surf Board. Other prizes include After Shokz headphones, Oakley and Smith sunglasses, shirts, hats and backpacks. Every competitor will receive a raffle ticket and every rider is guaranteed a prize.
For further information, contact Carol Warr at
carol@idahowatersports.com or call 208-678-5869.
PHOTOS: 22nd annual Wake in the Snake
Wake in the Snake
Ashton Davis, 12, performs a trick in the Open Men's qualifier Saturday, July 11, 2020, during the 22nd annual Wake in the Snake wakeboard competition at the Burley Boat Docks in Burley.
PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS
Wake in the Snake
Ashton Davis, 12, gets some air off the wake in the Open Men's qualifier Saturday, July 11, 2020, during the 22nd annual Wake in the Snake wakeboard competition at the Burley Boat Docks in Burley.
PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS
Wake in the Snake
Judge Cody Bird gives Melia Davis, 8, a high-five after her Groms run Saturday, July 11, 2020, during the 22nd annual Wake in the Snake wakeboard competition at the Burley Boat Docks in Burley.
PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS
Wake in the Snake
Jaida Davis, 10, competes in the Groms class Saturday, July 11, 2020, during the 22nd annual Wake in the Snake wakeboard competition at the Burley Boat Docks in Burley.
PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS
Wake in the Snake
KC Russell waits to be picked up by the boat after falling on a trick in the Open Men's qualifier Saturday, July 11, 2020, during the 22nd annual Wake in the Snake wakeboard competition at the Burley Boat Docks in Burley.
PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS
Wake in the Snake
Hayden Hargraves lands a trick in the Open Men's qualifier Saturday, July 11, 2020, during the 22nd annual Wake in the Snake wakeboard competition at the Burley Boat Docks in Burley.
PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS
Wake in the Snake
Austin Gray performs a trick in the Open Men's qualifier Saturday, July 11, 2020, during the 22nd annual Wake in the Snake wakeboard competition at the Burley Boat Docks in Burley.
PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS
Wake in the Snake
Jaida Davis, 10, competes in the Groms class Saturday, July 11, 2020, during the 22nd annual Wake in the Snake wakeboard competition at the Burley Boat Docks in Burley.
PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS
Wake in the Snake
Austin Gray performs a trick in the Open Men's qualifier Saturday, July 11, 2020, during the 22nd annual Wake in the Snake wakeboard competition at the Burley Boat Docks in Burley.
PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS
Wake in the Snake
Hayden Hargraves performs a trick in the Open Men's qualifier Saturday, July 11, 2020, during the 22nd annual Wake in the Snake wakeboard competition at the Burley Boat Docks in Burley.
PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS
Wake in the Snake
Melia Davis, 8, competes in the Groms class Saturday, July 11, 2020, during the 22nd annual Wake in the Snake wakeboard competition at the Burley Boat Docks in Burley.
PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS
Wake in the Snake
Melia Davis, 8, competes in the Groms class Saturday, July 11, 2020, during the 22nd annual Wake in the Snake wakeboard competition at the Burley Boat Docks in Burley.
PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS
Wake in the Snake
KC Russell gets some air off the wake in the Open Men's qualifier Saturday, July 11, 2020, during the 22nd annual Wake in the Snake wakeboard competition at the Burley Boat Docks in Burley.
PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS
Wake in the Snake
Nathan Gifford, 8, competes in the Groms class Saturday, July 11, 2020, during the 22nd annual Wake in the Snake wakeboard competition at the Burley Boat Docks in Burley.
PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS
Wake in the Snake
Austin Gray performs a trick in the Open Men's qualifier Saturday, July 11, 2020, during the 22nd annual Wake in the Snake wakeboard competition at the Burley Boat Docks in Burley.
PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS
Wake in the Snake
KC Russell performs a trick in the Open Men's qualifier Saturday, July 11, 2020, during the 22nd annual Wake in the Snake wakeboard competition at the Burley Boat Docks in Burley.
PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS
Wake in the Snake
Birklee Burtenshaw, 10, competes in the Groms class Saturday, July 11, 2020, during the 22nd annual Wake in the Snake wakeboard competition at the Burley Boat Docks in Burley.
PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS
Wake in the Snake
Birklee Burtenshaw, 10, competes in the Groms class Saturday, July 11, 2020, during the 22nd annual Wake in the Snake wakeboard competition at the Burley Boat Docks in Burley.
PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS
Wake in the Snake
Judge Cody Bird holds Jaid Davis' board as they ride back to the dock after Davis' Groms run Saturday, July 11, 2020, during the 22nd annual Wake in the Snake wakeboard competition at the Burley Boat Docks in Burley.
PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS
Wake in the Snake
Hayden Hargraves performs a trick in the Open Men's qualifier Saturday, July 11, 2020, during the 22nd annual Wake in the Snake wakeboard competition at the Burley Boat Docks in Burley.
PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS
Wake in the Snake
Skylar Lucas, 8, competes in the Groms class Saturday, July 11, 2020, during the 22nd annual Wake in the Snake wakeboard competition at the Burley Boat Docks in Burley.
PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS
Wake in the Snake
Birklee Burtenshaw, 10, competes in the Groms class Saturday, July 11, 2020, during the 22nd annual Wake in the Snake wakeboard competition at the Burley Boat Docks in Burley.
PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS
Wake in the Snake
Judge Cody Bird helps Nathan Gifford, 8, into the boat after his Groms run Saturday, July 11, 2020, during the 22nd annual Wake in the Snake wakeboard competition at the Burley Boat Docks in Burley.
PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS
Wake in the Snake
Jaida Davis, 10, competes in the Groms class Saturday, July 11, 2020, during the 22nd annual Wake in the Snake wakeboard competition at the Burley Boat Docks in Burley.
PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS
Wake in the Snake
Leilani Davis, 8, competes in the Groms class Saturday, July 11, 2020, during the 22nd annual Wake in the Snake wakeboard competition at the Burley Boat Docks in Burley.
PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS
Wake in the Snake
Hadley Sabin, 4, competes in the Groms class Saturday, July 11, 2020, during the 22nd annual Wake in the Snake wakeboard competition at the Burley Boat Docks in Burley.
PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS
Wake in the Snake
Hadley Sabin, 4, competes in the Groms class Saturday, July 11, 2020, during the 22nd annual Wake in the Snake wakeboard competition at the Burley Boat Docks in Burley.
PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS
