NEW ORLEANS — Drew Brees’ name stands alone in the NFL record book with the most career touchdown passes. But a pair of Idaho natives pushed him over the hurdle on Monday Night Football.
Blackfoot native Josh Hill hauled in Brees’ record-setting, 540th career touchdown pass with a 5-yard catch in the third quarter. And then Pocatello native Taysom Hill turned Brees’ next pass into his 541st touchdown with a 28-yard reception later in the quarter.
The two are not related.
“It was a special moment for Drew,” Josh Hill told reporters after the game. “I’m just glad and humbled that I was in that position to make the play for him. It’s something I’ll never forget for sure.”
Peyton Manning previously held the NFL record with 539 career touchdown passes. Brees broke that mark on a night he went 29-of-30 for 307 yards and four TDs in a 34-7 rout of Indianapolis.
After the game, Brees praised Josh Hill, whose only catch of the night was the record setter.
You have free articles remaining.
Josh Hill graduated from Blackfoot High in 2008. He originally walked on at Boise State before transferring to Idaho State.
The Saints signed him as an undrafted free agent in 2013, where he made an impact as a blocker and on special teams. He’s now one of the longest-tenured players on the roster.
“I love the fact it was Josh Hill,” Brees said of his record-setting touchdown pass. “The epitome of a great teammate, kind of an unsung hero. He’s done an unbelievable job. I have so much trust and confidence in him.”
Taysom Hill graduated from Highland High in 2009. He’s since become a sensation in New Orleans as a jack-of-all-trades player, lining up anywhere from quarterback to tight end to wide receiver to kick returner.
Taysom Hill set up Josh Hill’s touchdown with a 14-yard catch to the Indianapolis 5-yard line. And his 28-yard TD catch later in the third quarter was his fifth of the season, giving him more touchdown catches than established star receivers Davante Adams (four), Travis Kelce (four), JuJu Smith Schuster (three) and Odell Beckham Jr. (two).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.