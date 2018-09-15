Subscribe for 33¢ / day

2018 Twin Falls Public Library Foundation ‘Scramble fore Books’ Winners

AM

Men’s First Place: Idaho Farm Equipment (Score 46): Rex Golay, Burkley Dayley, Travis Dayley, Ryan Nesmith

Ladies/Mixed First Place: Edward Jones #1 (51.8): Lynn Hansen, Greg Schroeder, Gabe Schroeder, Ava Schroeder

Ladies Longest Drive: Jessi Rogers

Men’s Longest Drive: Dylan Kerbs

Closest-to-the-Pin: Ryan Fiala

PM

Men’s First Place: Columbia Bank #2 (43.5): Dave Skinner, Armando Gomez, Fil Miranda, Richard Craddock

Ladies/Mixed First Place: TF Chamber of Commerce (51.1): Megan Fleshman, Kyle Tarbet, Bill Malkranz, Avery Schutte

Ladies Longest Drive: Megan Fleshman

Men’s Longest Drive: Bart Browning

Closest-to-the-Pin: Scott Brown

