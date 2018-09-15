2018 Twin Falls Public Library Foundation ‘Scramble fore Books’ Winners
AM
Men’s First Place: Idaho Farm Equipment (Score 46): Rex Golay, Burkley Dayley, Travis Dayley, Ryan Nesmith
Ladies/Mixed First Place: Edward Jones #1 (51.8): Lynn Hansen, Greg Schroeder, Gabe Schroeder, Ava Schroeder
Ladies Longest Drive: Jessi Rogers
Men’s Longest Drive: Dylan Kerbs
Closest-to-the-Pin: Ryan Fiala
PM
Men’s First Place: Columbia Bank #2 (43.5): Dave Skinner, Armando Gomez, Fil Miranda, Richard Craddock
Ladies/Mixed First Place: TF Chamber of Commerce (51.1): Megan Fleshman, Kyle Tarbet, Bill Malkranz, Avery Schutte
Ladies Longest Drive: Megan Fleshman
Men’s Longest Drive: Bart Browning
Closest-to-the-Pin: Scott Brown
