TWIN FALLS — The heat was high throughout day three of American Legion baseball's Idaho Single A District C Tournament on Thursday.

Normally the sun can wear teams down, but that wasn't the case for the Twin Falls Cowboys-Royal.

The sun ignited them, scattering 23 hits over two games as they rolled past the Twin Falls Hawks, 13-3, and shut out the Pocatello Rebels, 6-0.

Or maybe it was solid pitching that fueled the offensive onslaught.

Maddox Stadelmeir, a freshman, took the mound against the Rebels to throw a complete game shutout, striking out nine, allowing four hits while walking one.

"I just felt confident and just went out there right away, and just the all pitches were on today," Stadelmeir told the Times-News. "I haven't pitched that much this year, that was my first long start."

The young clutch pitcher only recorded 12.1 innings across eight games but stepped up to save enough arms for day four of the tournament.

The Cowboys-Royal play at 11 a.m. Friday at Twin Falls High School against Idaho Falls JNS.

Bats were on fire for Royal. Drew Thompson finished 3-for-3 with three RBIs against the Rebels. He nailed a double in the bottom of the first to put Twin Falls on the board.

"I was overswinging too much and I decided I needed to tone it down and swing it not as hard as I possibly could," Thompson told the Times-News regarding his success at-bat. "Because you're not going to hit a bomb every at bat."

Stadelmeir went 2-for-3 with an RBI.

Momentum is high across the team as they move forward.

"I think we look great right now," Thompson said. "I think we have a great pitching staff."

Young Burley team shows growth despite loss

One thing is certain following an impressive two game from Burley, they have heart.

Burley opened the day sweeping past Blackfoot 4B Post 23 17-5, but lost to Post 23 American Legion "A" - Layton, 3-1, to end the Green Sox's season.

"I feel like we grew a lot as a team. Even how we bonded together. A lot of us didn't even know each other," Burley pitcher Kooper Beck told the Times-News. "We got to know each other and won some baseball games. We went out early but looking forward to school ball."

He goes to school in Oakley but has the opportunity to play for Burley.

Beck showed experience, staying calm under pressure when Blackfoot jammed him with bases loaded in the bottom of the fourth inning after three singles.

Beck contained his composure and held Blackfoot to just one run, off a single, and left three runners on base.

"I went in there. Wanted to shut down from the beginning and feel like we did most of the game," Beck said. "The bats just didn't hold up and we lost and that sucks."

Pocatello inches past Gooding

The Gooding Diamondbacks ended their season after a 3-2 loss to the Pocatello Rebels at Canyon Ridge High School.

Zander Gonzales finished all-around for the Diamondbacks. He went 3-for-4 at the plate while he recorded 18 outs and five strike outs on the bump.

Chase Patterson, who finished 2-for-4, nailed a single in the second inning to send in two runners and put Gooding ahead 2-1.

Pocatello responded with a run in the fourth and fifth innings to grab the lead.

Gooding's batting order showed sound batting as it tallied eight hits on the day, but Pocatello only allowed an error.

The Diamondbacks finished with a 14-14 record.

The Twin Falls Hawks ended their season after a 13-3 loss to Cowboys-Royal at Twin Falls High School.

The Hawks closed the season at 16-5.

