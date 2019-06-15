TWIN FALLS — Frontier Park was filled from Thursday to Saturday with people playing America’s fastest-growing sport, Pickleball.
The 2nd Annual Twin Falls Father’s Day Pickleball Bash concluded Saturday with mixed doubles play, and the number of people who turned out on a sunny day matches up with the growing number of people across the country picking up paddles to play.
Ninety seven people played in last year’s first-time tournament. At least 138 signed up this year.
The goal of the tournament is to raise money to add more courts to the park and to add other amenities to the complex, like shade for spectators.
Even though the goal of the event is specific to Twin Falls, it attracts players from all over the region. People came from almost anywhere in Idaho, plus Utah and Nevada. Any pickleball tournament in the world is available for registration on pickleballtournaments.com.
Jill Skeem, president of the Pickleball Association of Twin Falls, said some people plan their summer vacations around tournaments and hit several of them on one trip. Last year’s event was an overall success, so a lot of competitors decided to come back.
“We had a really good tournament last year, and word spread, and people had so much fun and are coming back,” Skeem said. “I think we have more participants because of how well-run our tournament was last year. It had a good feel about it, and the ones who didn’t come last year are feeling sorry and coming this year.”
Mike Murri traveled from Idaho Falls for this year’s tournament and competed in mixed doubles Saturday with Lindi Hoekstra. He’s 61 and she’s 63, and Murri said he’s going to keep playing the sport as long as he can. He started two and a half years ago.
“I like it because it’s quick,” he said. “When you get in with more advanced players, you get some really good volleys. It gets the adrenaline pumping.”
Pickleball is similar to tennis, but it’s splayed in a more compact space. It doesn’t require as much movement more technical skill, but it shares some basic fundamentals. It’s also designed as a game that all ages can play.
“There’s a myth that it’s the old-people’s game,” Murri said. “The best players now that are nationally-ranked are in their 20s.”
It’s a game that people can play for a long time, too. It has underhand serving, which is easier on the shoulder. It can serve as a generational bridge.
“I mean how great is a sport that you can play with your grandkids and be competitive,” Skeem said.
Players say it’s also a great game to build relationships with, both between doubles partners and other players they come across.
Dozens of players and spectators brought lawn chairs Saturday and spent time between matches visiting with family and friends. Women’s doubles took place Thursday, men’s doubles were on Friday before mixed doubles played on Saturday.
“It’s very social,” Skeem said. You can go anywhere and bring your paddle and just meet the nicest people.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.