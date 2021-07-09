Twin Falls Cowboys, Idaho Catch Select each claim one game in doubleheader

Legion Baseball, Skip Walker Field, CSI
Game One: Twin Falls 2, Idaho Catch Select 7
Twin Falls AA Cowboys 18U watched the game slip away early and couldn't recover in a 7-2 loss to Skyview on Thursday. Skyview scored on a groundout by Cutlip, a single by Gonzalez, and a single by Daniels in the first inning.
Skyview got on the board in the first inning. Cutlip grounded out, scoring one run.
Ellett pitched Skyview to victory. The bulldog surrendered two runs on four hits over seven innings, striking out two.
Ayden Coats took the loss for the Cowboys. The righty lasted one-third of an inning, allowing two hits and four runs.
Otho Savage, Bryce Mahlke, Tyler Horner, and Ben Tarchione all had one hit to lead Twin Falls. The Cowboys didn't commit a single error in the field. Cooper Thompson had the most chances in the field with 12.
Skyview collected four hits on the day. Daniels and Gonzalez each had multiple hits for Skyview. Skyview didn't commit a single error in the field. Caringella had six chances in the field, the most on the team.
Game 2: Twin Falls 2, Idaho Catch Select 0
Twin Falls AA Cowboys 18U defeated Skyview 2-0 on Thursday as two pitchers combined to throw a shutout. Magnum Hofstetter struck out Collins to finish off the game.
The pitching was strong on both sides. Twin Falls pitchers struck out four, while Skyview pitchers sat down four.
The Cowboys got on the board in the first inning when Jace Mahlke doubled on the first pitch of the at bat, scoring one run.
One bright spot for Skyview was a single by Tucker in the sixth inning.
Calvry Leiser pitched Twin Falls to victory. The pitcher went six innings, allowing zero runs on two hits and striking out two. Hofstetter threw one inning in relief out of the bullpen. Hofstetter recorded the last three outs to earn the save for Twin Falls.
Lowry was on the mound for Skyview. The bulldog lasted two innings, allowing four hits and two runs while striking out two and walking one. Walls and Caringella entered the game from the bullpen, throwing three innings and one inning respectively.
The Cowboys collected six hits on the day. Ben Tarchione and Mahlke all had multiple hits for Twin Falls AA Cowboys 18U. Mahlke and Tarchione each collected two hits to lead Twin Falls AA Cowboys 18U. Twin Falls AA Cowboys 18U was sure-handed and didn't commit a single error. Otho Savage made the most plays with nine.
