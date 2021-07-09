Twin Falls Cowboys, Idaho Catch Select each claim one game in doubleheader

Game 2: Twin Falls 2, Idaho Catch Select 0

Twin Falls AA Cowboys 18U defeated Skyview 2-0 on Thursday as two pitchers combined to throw a shutout. Magnum Hofstetter struck out Collins to finish off the game.

The pitching was strong on both sides. Twin Falls pitchers struck out four, while Skyview pitchers sat down four.

The Cowboys got on the board in the first inning when Jace Mahlke doubled on the first pitch of the at bat, scoring one run.

One bright spot for Skyview was a single by Tucker in the sixth inning.

Calvry Leiser pitched Twin Falls to victory. The pitcher went six innings, allowing zero runs on two hits and striking out two. Hofstetter threw one inning in relief out of the bullpen. Hofstetter recorded the last three outs to earn the save for Twin Falls.

Lowry was on the mound for Skyview. The bulldog lasted two innings, allowing four hits and two runs while striking out two and walking one. Walls and Caringella entered the game from the bullpen, throwing three innings and one inning respectively.