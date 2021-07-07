Twin Falls Cowboys claim victory over Blackfoot In blow-out fashion

Twin Falls AA Cowboys 18U won big over Blackfoot 9-1 on Wednesday.

The Cowboys got things moving in the first inning. An error scored one run for Twin Falls.

Twin Falls notched three runs in the third inning. Twin Falls offense in the inning was led by Cooper Thompson and Ayden Coats, all knocking in runs in the inning.

Nolan Hardesty got the win for Twin Falls. The lefty surrendered one run on two hits over six innings, striking out six. Gary Ford threw one inning in relief out of the bullpen.

Goodwin took the loss for Blackfoot. The bulldog went five innings, allowing seven runs on eight hits and striking out four.

The Cowboys socked one home run on the day. Tyler Horner went yard in the sixth inning.

Twin Falls tallied 11 hits. Wyatt Solosabal, Thompson, and Otho Savage each had multiple hits for Twin Falls. Solosabal went 3-for-3 at the plate to lead Twin Falls in hits.

