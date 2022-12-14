Twin Falls' Christian Janis signs to play football at Montana Western

TWIN FALLS — Christian Janis isn't done playing football.

After a standout senior season at Twin Falls, Janis on Wednesday signed a national letter of intent to continue his career at the University of Montana Western.

"We made it," Bruins head coach Ben Kohring said. "Christian has worked extremely hard to get to this point."

The 6-foot-4, 305-pound Janis achieved many accolades throughout his seasons with Twin Falls. The three-time varsity letterman was a first-team Great Basin Conference offensive lineman for 2022 after earning honorable mention recognition in 2021.

"This day means a lot," Janis said.

During the signing, Janis was joined by a supportive family that honored his accomplishments.

"It's his heart that makes him shine," said his father, Lewis Janis, a former football player who has enjoyed watching his son follow in his footsteps.

The younger Janis thanked his family and coaches for their support, adding that his accomplishments wouldn't have been possible without them.

The Bruins finished 8-3 this season, with an appearance in the state quarterfinals. The towering offensive lineman also added an interception to his stats during a September game against Pocatello.

Montana Western is part of the Frontier Conference, competing against the likes of Carroll College, Montana Tech, Southern Oregon and the College of Idaho.