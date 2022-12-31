Twin Falls boxer Kendra Samargis fights for her Olympic dream

TWIN FALLS — A local boxer’s dedication has qualified her for the Olympic trials in December 2023 after winning her weight class at the USA Boxing National Championships.

Kendra Samargis, ranked second in the nation, won her 75 kg (165 pounds) elite title match by unanimous decision on Dec. 10 in Lubbock, Texas, against a boxer from Syracuse, New York. She will travel to the Olympics training center in January for a six-week evaluation camp.

Then, Samargis’ sights are set on a year-long schedule with Team USA and at various tournaments — including the Strandzha Tournament on Feb. 16-27 in Bulgaria, and the Pan American Games on Oct. 20-Nov. 5 in Chile.

Placing at the Pan Am event would automatically qualify Samargis for the Olympics, bypassing the trials.

Samargis started boxing as a way to get healthy, six years ago, but that simple fitness goal soon turned into a career.

“She was fast-tracked — six years — and look at what she has done,” Coach Jason Samargis told the Times-News. “Most competitors have boxed longer, eight to 17 years, but Kendra is beating them and competing at their level.”

She added, “It doesn’t matter when you start, it’s how much you are willing to give. If you are willing to give everything to something, not just in boxing, I believe goals can be accomplished — not right away — but eventually.”

Samargis has overcome her share of challenges along the way.

In 2019, Samargis won the Eastern Elite Qualifier, giving her a spot in the Olympic Trials. Once there, she came out strong and moved to the quarterfinals. However, she fell ill and was not able to make the next round of weigh-ins, thus missing the 2020 Olympics.

But Samargis wasn’t done.

In April, she won the 2022 national qualifier in Cleveland, earning a chance to train with Team USA in August at the Colorado Springs training camp.

What came next was unexpected.

“When it happened, I couldn’t even explain it. I finally made it to the Olympic training center, and 10 days in, I tore my Achilles,” she said, “The injury was overwhelming at first, and I was so devastated.”

She added, “I didn’t know what I was going to do, or what was going to happen. I went back to my room and ugly-cried.”

But Samargis didn’t let self-pity win out.

“You know what … I don’t care,” she recalled. “I can cry today if I want but that’s it.”

Samargis stayed for the remainder of the camp, training and participating in all drills from a chair.

“It really taught me how to focus on my hips,” she said. “I have always known you should generate power from your hips, but knowing and doing are two different things.”

With a redefined focus toward her Olympic goals, Samargis traveled to the national championships in Texas and knew there was only one thing to do: Win.

“I felt so confident and prepared going in,” she said. “Other times, I had a little doubt or hesitation. But the mental work beforehand gave me extra leverage or confidence.”

Samargis, 28, won both of her bouts by unanimous decision, securing a spot in the Olympic trials.

What does boxing mean to Samargis?

“I feel that I have grown so much through boxing. Boxing means everything and has changed my life. It is rewarding to seeing how it affects so many people’s lives in all different ways. People become more confident and respect themselves more,” she said.

Samargis trains at Family Boxing and Fitness in Twin Falls, which currently has 84 boxers registered through USA Boxing, with 16 competing regularly. The gym offers state-of-the-art recovery through cryotherapy and compression.

Family Boxing plans on expanding its gym and hopes to begin offering judo.

