Twin Falls AA Cowboys 18U Claims Lead In Fifth Inning To Defeat Upper Valley

Twin Falls AA Cowboys 18U defeated Upper Valley 12-5 on Thursday after taking the lead late in the game. The game was tied at five with Twin Falls AA Cowboys 18U batting in the top of the fifth when Luke Moon singled on the first pitch of the at bat, scoring one run.

Upper Valley scored five runs in the second inning, but Twin Falls AA Cowboys 18U still managed to pull out the victory. The big inning for Upper Valley came thanks to doubles by Peña and Drake, a single by Erickson, and an error on a ball put in play by Rydalch.

Upper Valley opened up an early lead in the second inning when Drake doubled on a 0-1 count, scoring one run.

Otho Savage got the win for Twin Falls AA Cowboys 18U. Savage allowed five hits and five runs over four innings, striking out two and walking one. Magnum Hofstetter and Wyatt Solosabal entered the game out of the bullpen and helped to close out the game in relief.

Erickson took the loss for Upper Valley. The pitcher allowed three hits and four runs.