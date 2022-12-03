Twice as nice: Idaho cowboys Stetson Jorgensen, Garrett Smith claim NFR wins

Winner, winner.

A pair of Idaho cowboys left the Thomas & Mack Center on Saturday night with first-place paychecks after the third round of the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo: Blackfoot’s Stetson Jorgensen, the world’s No. 1 in steer wrestling, cashed for the third straight night, and Rexburg’s Garrett Smith split first in bull riding to pocket his first winnings of the 10-day showcase in Las Vegas.

Jorgensen turned in the fastest bulldogging run so far at this year’s NFR, clocking 3.5 seconds. He’s won over $69,000 in the first three rounds to build cushion in his lead atop the world standings. Saturday’s performance was worth $28,914.

A four-time NFR qualifier, Jorgensen has remarkably improved with each night in Vegas. He was 4.2 seconds Thursday to finish third and 4.2 seconds again Friday for second place before Saturday’s winning run.

JR Stratford and Garrett Smith ended Round 3 in a thriller, scoring 90-points each to split the win. pic.twitter.com/l0cZTCF5jF — PRCA ProRodeo (@PRCA_ProRodeo) December 4, 2022

Smith jumped to fourth in the world standings after winning $25,882 for a 90-point ride aboard a bucking bull named Evil Intentions from Stace Smith Pro Rodeos. He split the top spot with Kansas cowboy J.R. Stratford, who scored 90 on Curly Bill from Pete Carr Pro Rodeo.

After riding his first bull but finishing out of the money, Smith was one of 13 cowboys who hit the dirt in Friday’s second round. One of them, Minnesota cowboy Reid Oftedahl, suffered head and neck injuries that have knocked him out of the NFR.

Utah’s Stetson Wright, one of the two bull riders who made the eight-second buzzer, won the round and a piece of history. He became the youngest PRCA cowboy to surpass $2 million in career winnings, at 23 years and 240 days.

Wright, who has already won five world titles, is all but certain to add at least one more this year. He leads the all-around and bull riding world standings, and he’s second in saddle bronc.

Idaho’s other three NFR qualifiers finished out of the money on Saturday night.

Challis saddle bronc rider Kade Bruno is 3-for-3 at his first national finals but still seeking his first paycheck. The former Idaho high school champion turned in an 82.5-point ride after scoring 84 and 81 points in the first two rounds, respectively.

Monteview’s Tristen Hutchings, who won the opening night of bull riding with 90.5 points, was tossed for the second straight night. And Rigby’s Dirk Tavenner was saddled with a no-time in steer wrestling.

The NFR’s fourth performance is Sunday night, beginning at 6:45.

At a glance WHAT: The 2022 Wrangler National Finals Rodeo. WHEN: The 10-day competition runs through Dec. 10. Performances start at 6:45 p.m. MST. WHERE: Thomas & Mack Center, Las Vegas. WHO: The top 15 contestants in each event, based on season winnings, will compete for a share of the $10.9 million prize purse. The full field includes 120 cowboys and cowgirls. WATCH: All performances will be broadcast on The Cowboy Channel and streamed online on The Cowboy Channel Plus. In Twin Falls: DISH Network (ch. 232) and DIRECTV (ch. 603).