FILER — As Kash Wilson prepared to mount his horse Thursday night, the announcer at the Magic Valley Stampede/PRCA Rodeo hosted at the Twin Falls County Fair told the crowd this particular contestant hailed from a familiar place: Gooding.
“Now, cheer for your neighbor,” was the order that rang out around Shouse Arena. The fans obliged, and the noise levels rose considerably as Wilson was rocked around but was not thrown by his horse, earning an 80-point score.
The occasion was special for Wilson, 27, who is climbing the ranks in the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association.
“It’s awesome,” Wilson said. “Your family and everybody gets to come watch. You see people you know.”
Wilson also competed in his hometown two weeks ago. He admitted the proximity to home and increased eyes on him can be nerve-racking, but he felt calm and composed.
Brett Sheehan, 37, is originally from Colorado but lives in Shoshone. He competed in the team roping event on Thursday and had similar thoughts on the added pressure of friends, family and other locals watching him perform.
However, he didn’t quite relish the opportunity in the same way Wilson did.
“I prefer not to compete close to home, so, if it doesn’t go good, everybody doesn’t see me,” Sheehan said with a chuckle.
Sheehan’s roping partner, Jared Parke, is another Gooding native. The two have been roping together for about five years, with Parke becoming “like my little brother that I never had,” Sheehan said.
Everything clicks between the pair, Sheehan said, because each has a sense of exactly what the other is doing. However, the pair struggled on Thursday and didn’t get a time.
Along with his brother figure in Parke, Sheehan has more family involved in rodeo. His wife, Italy Sheehan, 32, ran with her horse, Puma, in the Women’s Professional Rodeo Association barrel racing event on Thursday.
The couple met through rodeo, and they compete at the same rodeos every weekend. After doing rodeo at UNLV, Italy Sheehan competed at the College of Southern Idaho and now works at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center.
“It was really awesome because it’s a really big rodeo and it’s pretty fun,” she said. “I try to rodeo as close to home as I can because it’s a lot of fun, and you know the people that watch you.”
Italy has been in rodeo since she could get on a horse at about 3 years old and started competing at 6. Brett said he started when he was a “little boy,” around 8. Wilson said he’s been at it for at least 10 years.
Their passion turned into a profession, with Brett Sheehan and Wilson competing in the PRCA and Italy Sheehan in the WPRA.
Even though the Magic Valley Stampede wasn’t in the Columbia River Circuit, where Brett Sheehan competes, he said he signed up because “there was really nothing else going on.” The potential payout from Thursday’s event wouldn’t have impacted his standing on the circuit, but it would have been money, nonetheless.
Italy Sheehan said she signed up because, after winning second place at last year’s event, she thought it was fun and she had a free day to do it. Wilson’s reason, like Brett’s, was the cash. Being close to home was just a bonus.
“They’ve got good money, and usually each weekend you go to four or five (rodeos), usually it’s wherever they’ve got the most money at,” Wilson said. “It is a business, and I’m out to make a living.”
