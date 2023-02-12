SHOSHONE — The home sideline here will look different next season. It’ll be missing a presence that’s been there for more than three decades.

After 32 years as head coach for the Indians’ girls basketball team, Tim Chapman is setting down his clipboard, though he will remain as the school’s athletic director.

“It is the best career you could ever have,” Chapman told the Times-News this week. “All the relationships, different stories and memories that you get from each team.”

Chapman has long been known for his intensity —and willingness to let people know when they’re doing something right or wrong. Referees included.

During the 1995 state championship game, with a few seconds remaining in the first half, Chapman recalled being whistled for a technical found after arguing that the opposing team had gotten away with a double dribble. Ironically, Shoshone was presented with the tourney’s sportsmanship award moments later at halftime.

His wife, Kelly, the school’s principal, worked as an assistant coach for about five years alongside her husband. After stepping aside, she jokingly told the new assistant coaches to grab his belt loops and reel him in.

“His mind is family and basketball,” Kelly said. “Those are his two great loves.”

Chapman is a wealth of knowledge, continually tracking players’ stats, reviewing games and perfecting different elements around him. He is also the front-runner for a local summer league basketball program.

But his intensity is also based around his respect for the athletes and their hard work. He wants their dedication to be recognized.

In the first round of the 2005 state tournament, for example, Shoshone’s Kylie Astle suffered an injury and appeared to be out for the remainder of the tourney.

The Indians eventually advanced to the championship game and led by 18 points with a minute left.

“I told her, ‘You are going into the game,’” Chapman said. “I instructed her to stand near half-court, but at least she got in.”

During his 32 years of coaching, Chapman finished with a 535-267 record, 17 state appearances, two state titles, 11 district titles, 15 coach of the year awards, two state coach of the year titles, and a handful of state runner-up titles.

While Chapman, when asked, would often describe his team as short, slow and can’t shoot, the Indians’ performance on the court for more than three decades contradicted him.

“Their heart was always there, and the kids were great. It was fun coming to practice. That’s the part I’ll miss the most,” he said. “Teaching the game of basketball. Going over the game plan, and then watching them execute. That was great.”

He added, “They know my bark is worse than my bite. If they are doing something wrong, they know to not take it personally. Some of my favorite teams are the ones that didn’t do very well.”

And many times, those teams trumped even Chapman’s expectations. The 2019 state championship season is especially fond for him.

“I wasn’t expecting a state championship out of them,” Chapman said.

The Indians opened state against Prairie, which was averaging 64 points a game, and Shoshone won 30-27. Then, they beat Genesee, which had defeated the top-ranked 1A school that season, in the title contest.

“That was a special year because I wasn’t really expecting it,” he said.

At that point, Chapman said he considered his coaching career complete. He had his memories and a legacy of success.

Then came an unexpected request that changed his plans.

His daughter, Karlie, wrote him a letter asking him to coach her through high school before retiring. The letter hangs in his office to this day.

While Karlie often jokes about being on the bench when Shoshone won the 2005 title, since Kelly was pregnant during that season, she wanted the chance to play for her dad.

“I played varsity my freshman year, but I wasn’t going to just be the coach’s daughter,” she said. “I focused on showing that I worked for my spot, while proving to people that I am actually a good player. I believe I accomplished that.”

Together, the father and daughter worked to help the Indians rebuild after losing key players from that 2019 title team.

The progress was slow. Shoshone won only twice during Karlie’s freshman season — but the team’s determination and resilience wasn’t shattered.

“We would watch a lot of games together and talk about it,” the coach said. “Karlie’s knowledge of the game is great, it’s fantastic.”

Karlie added, “I was the brains of the game, I knew what to do when others didn’t, such as when to shoot and who to get the ball to in different situations.”

This season, Shoshone finished with its best record in four seasons — 15-8. Karlie led the way, averaging 15 points and seven rebounds per game.

She also tied the school’s record for most free throws made in a season with 89.

And, the Chapmans will always share this memory: At the district tournament, Shoshone trailed nearly the entire game against Glenns Ferry but had rallied for a chance to win. On the Indians’ final possession, Karlie received a pass at the 3-point line. She put up a shot — and drained it for the win.

“I didn’t even know the time, but I thought if I shot this at least I tried,” she said.

However, Karlie didn’t celebrate after the basket. She thought the game was going into overtime — until the buzzer sounded and her teammates began hugging her. Then she looked up at the scoreboard.

“‘Whoa, we just won,’” she recalled thinking to herself. “I was just so excited.”

Of his daughter, Chapman said, “She did a great job. Out of 32 years, winning state championships are great — but coaching my daughter was by far the greatest.”