Tuesday’s local
sporting events
Volleyball
Carey at Camas County, 7 p.m.
Castleford at Lighthouse Christian, 7 p.m
Dietrich at Hagerman, 7 p.m
Glenns Ferry at Oakley
Jerome at Filer, 7:30 p.m.
Mountain Home/Preston at Burley, 4:30 p.m.
Richfield at Murtaugh, 7 p.m.
Pocatello/Canyon Ridge at Century, 7 p.m.
Shoshone at Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Twin Falls Christian Academy at Murtaugh JV, 6 p.m.
Twin Falls at Pocatello, 4:30 p.m.
Twin Falls at Century, 7:30 p.m.
Wendell at Declo, 6:30 p.m.
Wood River at Minico, 7:30 p.m.
Boys Soccer
Declo at Bliss, 5:45 p.m.
Gooding at Buhl, 5:45 p.m.
Kimberly at Wendell, 5:45 p.m.
Girls soccer
Declo at Bliss
Gooding at Buhl, 4 p.m.
Kimberly at Wendell, 4 p.m.
