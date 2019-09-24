{{featured_button_text}}

Tuesday’s local

sporting events

Volleyball

Carey at Camas County, 7 p.m.

Castleford at Lighthouse Christian, 7 p.m

Dietrich at Hagerman, 7 p.m

Glenns Ferry at Oakley

Jerome at Filer, 7:30 p.m.

Mountain Home/Preston at Burley, 4:30 p.m.

Richfield at Murtaugh, 7 p.m.

Pocatello/Canyon Ridge at Century, 7 p.m.

Shoshone at Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Twin Falls Christian Academy at Murtaugh JV, 6 p.m.

Twin Falls at Pocatello, 4:30 p.m.

Twin Falls at Century, 7:30 p.m.

Wendell at Declo, 6:30 p.m.

Wood River at Minico, 7:30 p.m.

Boys Soccer

Declo at Bliss, 5:45 p.m.

Gooding at Buhl, 5:45 p.m.

Kimberly at Wendell, 5:45 p.m.

Girls soccer

Declo at Bliss

Gooding at Buhl, 4 p.m.

Kimberly at Wendell, 4 p.m.

