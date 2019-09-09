Tuesday
Volleyball
Carey & Rockland at Murtaugh, 5 p.m.
Castleford at Dietrich, 7 p.m.
Filer at Buhl, 7:30 p.m.
Hansen at Wendell, 7:30 p.m.
Jerome at Century, 7:30 p.m.
Kimberly at Gooding, 7:30 p.m.
Lighthouse Christian at Sun Valley Community School, 6 p.m.
Minico at Burley, 7:30 p.m.
Rimrock at Richfield, 7 p.m.
Shoshone at Raft River, 7:30 p.m.
Twin Falls at Canyon Ridge, 7:30 p.m.
Valley at Oakley, 7:30 p.m.
Wood River at Mountain Home, 7:30 p.m.
Boys soccer
Filer at Bliss, 6:15 p.m.
Gooding at Sun Valley Community School, 6:15 p.m.
Kimberly at Buhl, 6:15 p.m.
Wendell at Declo, 6:15 p.m.
Girls soccer
Filer at Bliss, 4:30 p.m.
Gooding at Sun Valley Community School, 4:30 p.m.
Kimberly at Buhl, 4:30 p.m.
Wendell at Declo, 4:30 p.m.
