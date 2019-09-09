{{featured_button_text}}

Tuesday

Volleyball

Carey & Rockland at Murtaugh, 5 p.m.

Castleford at Dietrich, 7 p.m.

Filer at Buhl, 7:30 p.m.

Hansen at Wendell, 7:30 p.m.

Jerome at Century, 7:30 p.m.

Kimberly at Gooding, 7:30 p.m.

Lighthouse Christian at Sun Valley Community School, 6 p.m.

Minico at Burley, 7:30 p.m.

Rimrock at Richfield, 7 p.m.

Shoshone at Raft River, 7:30 p.m.

Twin Falls at Canyon Ridge, 7:30 p.m.

Valley at Oakley, 7:30 p.m.

Wood River at Mountain Home, 7:30 p.m.

Boys soccer

Filer at Bliss, 6:15 p.m.

Gooding at Sun Valley Community School, 6:15 p.m.

Kimberly at Buhl, 6:15 p.m.

Wendell at Declo, 6:15 p.m.

Girls soccer

Filer at Bliss, 4:30 p.m.

Gooding at Sun Valley Community School, 4:30 p.m.

Kimberly at Buhl, 4:30 p.m.

Wendell at Declo, 4:30 p.m.

