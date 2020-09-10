Sports Roundup

Thursday, Sept 10
Girls soccer
Twin Falls 16, Minico 0
TWIN FALLS – Goal scorers for the Bruins in the win over the Spartans included junior Jaycee Bell (2), senior Elisabeth Plout (3), junior Madelyn McQueen (2), freshman Ava Schroeder (3), freshman Tiffany Humphreys (2), junior Chowder Bailey, senior Claire Murphy, and sophomore Miranda Wilson. There were multiple assists by sophomore Zoey Thompson and the shutout in goal by freshman Sydney Jund.
“The girls put some great combinations together tonight,” said Twin Falls coach Katie Kauffman.
Volleyball
Castleford 3, Dietrich 0
CASTLEFORD - The Wolves defeated the Blue Devils, 25-6, 25-10, 25-20.
Senior Zailee Poulson led Castleford with 11 kills and three aces followed by-senior Eden Schilder with seven kills and 14 digs.
Valley 3, Shoshone 0
SHOSHONE – The Vikings defeated the Indians, 25-13, 25-12, 32-30. Senior Megan Wallace led Shoshone with five kills.
Sun Valley Community School 3, Carey 0
SUN VALLEY - The Cutthroats defeated the Panthers, 25-22, 25-15, 25-20 in a nonconference game in their first match of the season. Sun Valley Community School hosts Twin Falls Christian Academy on Friday at 5 p.m.
North Gem 3, Camas County 0
FAIRFIELD – The Cowboys shutout the Mushers, 25-10, 25-11, 25-8.
“We have a very new team. We have three returning players and we have six new players that have never played high school volleyball,” said Camas County coach Amy Botz.”North Gem had some strong servers.”
Oakley 3, Hansen 1
OAKLEY – The Hornets recorded 26 team kills in the 25-17, 23-25, 25-22, 25-7 win over the Huskies. Senior Brooke Power had six kills and sophomore Falon Bedke had three blocks.
Wendell 4, Glenns Ferry 1
WENDELL-The host Trojans defeated the Pilots, 23-25, 25-16, 25-17, 25-22. Sophomores Madi Myers finished with six aces, Ana Scott had six kills and se-ior Aspen Stinemates pulled up 26 digs.
Wednesday, September 9
Volleyball
Shoshone 3, Hansen 0 (25-20, 25-18, 26-24)
No further details available
Boys Soccer
Wendell 6, Filer 1
FILER - Sophomore Santiago Hurtado had three Wendell goals and sophomore Diego Torres, junior Juan Murillo and senior Agustin Calderon each had a goal.
