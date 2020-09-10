Sports Roundup

SUN VALLEY - The Cutthroats defeated the Panthers, 25-22, 25-15, 25-20 in a nonconference game in their first match of the season. Sun Valley Community School hosts Twin Falls Christian Academy on Friday at 5 p.m.

North Gem 3, Camas County 0

FAIRFIELD – The Cowboys shutout the Mushers, 25-10, 25-11, 25-8.

“We have a very new team. We have three returning players and we have six new players that have never played high school volleyball,” said Camas County coach Amy Botz.”North Gem had some strong servers.”

Oakley 3, Hansen 1

OAKLEY – The Hornets recorded 26 team kills in the 25-17, 23-25, 25-22, 25-7 win over the Huskies. Senior Brooke Power had six kills and sophomore Falon Bedke had three blocks.

Wendell 4, Glenns Ferry 1

WENDELL-The host Trojans defeated the Pilots, 23-25, 25-16, 25-17, 25-22. Sophomores Madi Myers finished with six aces, Ana Scott had six kills and se-ior Aspen Stinemates pulled up 26 digs.

Wednesday, September 9

Volleyball

Shoshone 3, Hansen 0 (25-20, 25-18, 26-24)