Sports Roundup

Saturday, Sept. 12
Boys SoccerBurley 0, Twin Falls 1
Girls SoccerTwin Falls 8, Burley 0
Girls SoccerDeclo 0, Sun Valley Community School 7
DECLO—The Cutthroats traveled to Declo today for their first league match of the season. The scoring prowess of senior co-captains Christine Estep and Falon Hanna gave the Fish the victory. (Falon Hanna 4, Christine Estep 2, Crosby Boe 1) Assists. Estep 1. Player of the Game: Falon Hanna. The Cutthroats travel to Wendell on Monday. Their record stands at 3-0 (1-0 league).
Girls VolleyballTwin Falls 8, Burley 0
BURLEY—Great game today for the ladies. Goal scorers included Chowder Bailey, Jaycee Bell, Elisabeth Plouy, Abigail Williams, Madelyn McQueen (2) and Ava Schroeder (2). The team will head to Mountain Home, Tuesday for a 4 p.m. kick off.
Jerome InvitationalTFHS varsity won the Jerome Invitational 4-1 Saturday.
“We got better at so many things today that we’ve been working on in practices and I couldn’t be more proud of our ladies,” Coach Harshman said.
“The depth of our team really rose to the occasion for us to get through the day with no injuries and to come up with the big victory’s. Our bench played a huge role for us to get hitters and setters through a long tournament like today. We were able to rest each of our starters at key moments to help all compete at their peak in the championship match against Filer.” Harshman said.
Leading the Bruins in stats were Piper Newton 12 aces and 86 assists. Brinley Iverson 20 kills and 27 digs. Brenley Hansen 28 kills and 9 stuff blocks. Libero Madelyn Tingey 30 digs.
Friday, Sept. 11
Girls SoccerSugar-Salem 9, Bliss 0
FootballOakley 78, Challis 0
Jerome 19, Shelley 14
Minico 27, Mountain Home 15
Dietrich 58, Castleford 18
Thursday, Sept. 10
Girls soccerTwin Falls 16, Minico 0TWIN FALLS – Goal scorers for the Bruins in the win over the Spartans included junior Jaycee Bell (2), senior Elisabeth Plout (3), junior Madelyn McQueen (2), freshman Ava Schroeder (3), freshman Tiffany Humphreys (2), junior Chowder Bailey, senior Claire Murphy, and sophomore Miranda Wilson. There were multiple assists by sophomore Zoey Thompson and the shutout in goal by freshman Sydney Jund.
“The girls put some great combinations together tonight,” said Twin Falls coach Katie Kauffman.
VolleyballCastleford 3, Dietrich 0CASTLEFORD—The Wolves defeated the Blue Devils, 25-6, 25-10, 25-20.
Senior Zailee Poulson led Castleford with 11 kills and three aces followed by-senior Eden Schilder with seven kills and 14 digs.
Valley 3, Shoshone 0SHOSHONE – The Vikings defeated the Indians, 25-13, 25-12, 32-30. Senior Megan Wallace led Shoshone with five kills.
Sun Valley Community School 3, Carey 0SUN VALLEY—The Cutthroats defeated the Panthers, 25-22, 25-15, 25-20 in a nonconference game in their first match of the season. Sun Valley Community School hosts Twin Falls Christian Academy on Friday at 5 p.m.
North Gem 3,
Camas County 0FAIRFIELD – The Cowboys shutout the Mushers, 25-10, 25-11, 25-8.
“We have a very new team. We have three returning players and we have six new players that have never played high school volleyball,” said Camas County coach Amy Botz.”North Gem had some strong servers.”
Oakley 3, Hansen 1OAKLEY – The Hornets recorded 26 team kills in the 25-17, 23-25, 25-22, 25-7 win over the Huskies. Senior Brooke Power had six kills and sophomore Falon Bedke had three blocks.
Wendell 4, Glenns Ferry
1
WENDELL-The host Trojans defeated the Pilots, 23-25, 25-16, 25-17, 25-22. Sophomores Madi Myers finished with six aces, Ana Scott had six kills and se-ior Aspen Stinemates pulled up 26 digs.
Wednesday, Sept. 9
Volleyball
Shoshone 3, Hansen 0
(25-20, 25-18, 26-24)
No further details available
Boys Soccer
Wendell 6, Filer 1FILER—Sophomore Santiago Hurtado had three Wendell goals and sophomore Diego Torres, junior Juan Murillo and senior Agustin Calderon each had a goal.
