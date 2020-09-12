Sports Roundup

Saturday, Sept. 12

DECLO—The Cutthroats traveled to Declo today for their first league match of the season. The scoring prowess of senior co-captains Christine Estep and Falon Hanna gave the Fish the victory. (Falon Hanna 4, Christine Estep 2, Crosby Boe 1) Assists. Estep 1. Player of the Game: Falon Hanna. The Cutthroats travel to Wendell on Monday. Their record stands at 3-0 (1-0 league).

“We got better at so many things today that we’ve been working on in practices and I couldn’t be more proud of our ladies,” Coach Harshman said.

“The depth of our team really rose to the occasion for us to get through the day with no injuries and to come up with the big victory’s. Our bench played a huge role for us to get hitters and setters through a long tournament like today. We were able to rest each of our starters at key moments to help all compete at their peak in the championship match against Filer.” Harshman said.