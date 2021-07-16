Sports Results: Magic Valley Amateur

Magic Valley Amateur, a two day medalist play tournament, was held at Clear Lake Country Club July 8 and 9. This annual tournament is held throughout the Magic Valley each year crowning the best of the best in women's golf.

Sierra Oyler defeated the 2020 defending champion Dallis Shockey by shooting a gross score of 145 to Shockey's 155 for the two days.

Sierra Oyler carded a 74 on day one and posted a 69 on the final day. Dustie VanWinkile won the championship net trophy with a net 145, beating Kylie Crossland's 150.

Others winners include First Flight gross winner Marci Howard, second place Lari Hash and third place Linda Shark. The net winners for First Flight include Deborah Richards first net, followed by Gayle Kemp and Sylvia Wood tying for second net.

Second Flight winners include Tanlli LeMoyne's first place followed by her grandmother Terry Keegan as second place, and Joyce Westfall in third place. Net winners include Janet Cantor first net, Debi Hondo second net and Candace Jensen third net.

Third flight winners include Norie Sterett first gross and Tamara Yost second gross. Elen Huettig won first net followed by a three way tie for second net with Jean Hanson, Billie Mason and Marilyn Butler.

Next year's event will be hosted by Twin Falls Golf Club.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0