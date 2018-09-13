Thursday’s Local Schedule
Prep
Cross country
Twin Falls @ Century Challenge, Ross Park Aquatic Complex, Pocatello (3 p.m.)
Football
Valley @ North Gem (4 p.m.)
Hagerman @ Camas County (4:30 p.m.)
Lighthouse Christian @ Clark-Watersprings (4:30 p.m.)
Buhl @ Declo (7 p.m.) — Follow @swhooley27 on Twitter for live updates and video highlights
Challis @ Oakley (7 p.m.) — Follow @Chase_Glorfield on Twitter for live updates and video highlights
Kimberly @ Burley (7 p.m.)
Canyon Ridge @ Minico (7 p.m.)
Jerome @ Mountain Home (7 p.m.)
Wood River @ Twin Falls (7 p.m.)
Filer @ Homedale (7 p.m.)
Gooding @ Snake River (7 p.m.)
Wendell @ Payette (7 p.m.)
Glenns Ferry @ Butte County (7 p.m.)
Raft River @ Grace (7 p.m.)
Carey @ Hansen (7 p.m.)
Murtaugh @ Castleford (7 p.m.)
Mackay @ Dietrich (7 p.m.)
Rimrock @ Shoshone (7 p.m.)
Volleyball
TFCA @ Richfield
Mini-Cassia SPAN Golf Scramble
The Mini-Cassia Chapter of the Suicide Prevention Action Network (SPAN) of Idaho will hold its first annual golf scramble on Sept. 22, 2018 at the River’s Edge Golf Club in Burley. Check-in time for the event will be 9 a.m., and a shotgun start is scheduled for 10 a.m., followed by a luncheon and awards at 2:30 pm.
Those interested in participating in the scramble, those who want to donate money or those interested in door prizes can contact Jodie Beck (208-431-0552, adajodie@gmail.com) or Kim Bedke (208-431-9236, bedkim@cassaschools.org).
Tee Off for Books Golf Tournament Fundraiser
The seventh annual Tee Off for Books golf tournament fundraiser will be played on Saturday, Sept. 22 at Clear Lake County Club in Buhl. Registration for the tournament, organized by the Buhl Library Foundation, will begin at 9 a.m. on Sept. 22. Participants can also register in advance with the Buhl Public Library. The cost for a team of four is $160, with a picnic lunch, raffle prizes, a silent auction and team prizes included. The tournament will begin with a 10 a.m. shotgun start. Tee boxes and tournament sponsorships are currently available.
For more information or to receive a registration form, contact the library at 208-543-6500.
Rotary Club of Jerome Scramble
The Rotary Club of Jerome will host its 30th annual four-person golf scramble tournament on Saturday, Sept. 29 at 93 Golf Ranch. The entry fee is $65 per person, and there will be team and individual prizes, including longest drive and closest to the pin. Tee time will be 1:30 p.m. with a barbecue dinner afterward. Guest meal tickets can be purchased for $12 each. For more information, call Bryan Craig at 208-324-7000 or 208-420-2334.
