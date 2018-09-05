Prep
Boys soccer
Canyon Ridge @ Preston (4:30 p.m.)
Minico @ Mountain Home (4:30 p.m.)
Burley @ Twin Falls (4:30 p.m.)
Pocatello @ Wood River (4:30 p.m.)
Girls Soccer
Preston @ Canyon Ridge (4:30 p.m.)
Century @ Jerome (4:30 p.m.)
Mountain Home @ Minico (4:30 p.m.)
Wood River @ Pocatello (4:30 p.m.)
Twin Falls @ Burley (6:30 p.m.)
Volleyball
Burley @ Wood River
Mountain Home @ Canyon Ridge
Twin Falls @ Jerome
Minico @ Pocatello
Buhl @ American Falls
Filer @ Wendell
Declo @ Malad
Valley @ Glenns Ferry
Oakley @ Raft River
Hagerman @ Shoshone
Mackay @ Carey
Hansen @ Dietrich
Community School/Twin Falls Christian Academy/Idaho School for the Deaf and the Blind @ Murtaugh
Camas County @ Richfield
YMCA Flag Football
The Magic Valley YMCA is currently accepting registrations for youth flag football. The program is open to children in the first-to-fourth grades, and the cost is $45 per player for YMCA members and $65 for non-members. The registration deadline is Sept. 7. Late registrations will be subject to availability and a $10 late fee. Practices will begin the week of Sept. 17, and games will be played at Lighthouse Christian School on Saturdays beginning Sept. 22. Every player will receive a T-shirt and be guaranteed to play at least half of every game.
For more information, visit www.ymcatf.com.
Van Dyk Memorial Scramble
The 20th annual Jerome High School Van Dyk Memorial Golf Scramble will be held Saturday, Sept. 8 at Jerome Country Club. Registration begins at 11:30 a.m., and there will be a shotgun start at 1:30 p.m.
For more information, call 208-731-8864.
Tee Off for Books Golf Tournament Fundraiser
The seventh annual Tee Off for Books golf tournament fundraiser will be played on Saturday, Sept. 22 at Clear Lake County Club in Buhl. Registration for the tournament, organized by the Buhl Library Foundation, will begin at 9 a.m. on Sept. 22. Participants can also register in advance with the Buhl Public Library. The cost for a team of four is $160, with a picnic lunch, raffle prizes, a silent auction and team prizes included. The tournament will begin with a 10 a.m. shotgun start. Tee boxes and tournament sponsorships are currently available.
For more information or to receive a registration form, contact the library at 208-543-6500.
