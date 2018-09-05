Subscribe for 33¢ / day

Prep

Boys soccer

Canyon Ridge @ Preston (4:30 p.m.)

Minico @ Mountain Home (4:30 p.m.)

Burley @ Twin Falls (4:30 p.m.)

Pocatello @ Wood River (4:30 p.m.)

Girls Soccer

Preston @ Canyon Ridge (4:30 p.m.)

Century @ Jerome (4:30 p.m.)

Mountain Home @ Minico (4:30 p.m.)

Wood River @ Pocatello (4:30 p.m.)

Twin Falls @ Burley (6:30 p.m.)

Volleyball

Burley @ Wood River

Mountain Home @ Canyon Ridge

Twin Falls @ Jerome

Minico @ Pocatello

Buhl @ American Falls

Filer @ Wendell

Declo @ Malad

Valley @ Glenns Ferry

Oakley @ Raft River

Hagerman @ Shoshone

Mackay @ Carey

Hansen @ Dietrich

Community School/Twin Falls Christian Academy/Idaho School for the Deaf and the Blind @ Murtaugh

Camas County @ Richfield

YMCA Flag Football

The Magic Valley YMCA is currently accepting registrations for youth flag football. The program is open to children in the first-to-fourth grades, and the cost is $45 per player for YMCA members and $65 for non-members. The registration deadline is Sept. 7. Late registrations will be subject to availability and a $10 late fee. Practices will begin the week of Sept. 17, and games will be played at Lighthouse Christian School on Saturdays beginning Sept. 22. Every player will receive a T-shirt and be guaranteed to play at least half of every game.

For more information, visit www.ymcatf.com.

Van Dyk Memorial Scramble

The 20th annual Jerome High School Van Dyk Memorial Golf Scramble will be held Saturday, Sept. 8 at Jerome Country Club. Registration begins at 11:30 a.m., and there will be a shotgun start at 1:30 p.m.

For more information, call 208-731-8864.

Tee Off for Books Golf Tournament Fundraiser

The seventh annual Tee Off for Books golf tournament fundraiser will be played on Saturday, Sept. 22 at Clear Lake County Club in Buhl. Registration for the tournament, organized by the Buhl Library Foundation, will begin at 9 a.m. on Sept. 22. Participants can also register in advance with the Buhl Public Library. The cost for a team of four is $160, with a picnic lunch, raffle prizes, a silent auction and team prizes included. The tournament will begin with a 10 a.m. shotgun start. Tee boxes and tournament sponsorships are currently available.

For more information or to receive a registration form, contact the library at 208-543-6500.

