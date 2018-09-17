Subscribe for 33¢ / day

Boys soccer

Burley @ Century (4:30 p.m.)

Mountain Home @ Jerome (4:30 p.m.)

Wood River @ Minico (4:30 p.m.)

Canyon Ridge @ Twin Falls (6:30 p.m.) — Follow @swhooley27 on Twitter for live updates and videos

Girls Soccer

Twin Falls @ Canyon Ridge (4:30 p.m.)

Minico @ Wood River (4:30 p.m.)

Jerome @ Mountain Home (6 p.m.)

Century @ Burley (6:30 p.m.)

Volleyball

Canyon Ridge @ Burley

Century @ Jerome

Minico @ Wood River

Mountain Home @ Twin Falls

American Falls @ Filer

Wendell @ Declo

Glenns Ferry @ Oakley

Valley @ Shoshone

Castleford @ Hagerman

Hansen @ Camas County

Carey @ Murtaugh

Community School @ Lighthouse Christian

Richfield @ Dietrich

Mini-Cassia SPAN Golf Scramble

The Mini-Cassia Chapter of the Suicide Prevention Action Network (SPAN) of Idaho will hold its first annual golf scramble on Sept. 22, 2018 at the River’s Edge Golf Club in Burley. Check-in time for the event will be 9 a.m., and a shotgun start is scheduled for 10 a.m., followed by a luncheon and awards at 2:30 pm.

Those interested in participating in the scramble, those who want to donate money or those interested in door prizes can contact Jodie Beck (208-431-0552, adajodie@gmail.com) or Kim Bedke (208-431-9236, bedkim@cassaschools.org).

Tee Off for Books Golf Tournament Fundraiser

The seventh annual Tee Off for Books golf tournament fundraiser will be played on Saturday, Sept. 22 at Clear Lake County Club in Buhl. Registration for the tournament, organized by the Buhl Library Foundation, will begin at 9 a.m. on Sept. 22. Participants can also register in advance with the Buhl Public Library. The cost for a team of four is $160, with a picnic lunch, raffle prizes, a silent auction and team prizes included. The tournament will begin with a 10 a.m. shotgun start. Tee boxes and tournament sponsorships are currently available.

For more information or to receive a registration form, contact the library at 208-543-6500.

Rotary Club of Jerome Scramble

The Rotary Club of Jerome will host its 30th annual four-person golf scramble tournament on Saturday, Sept. 29 at 93 Golf Ranch. The entry fee is $65 per person, and there will be team and individual prizes, including longest drive and closest to the pin. Tee time will be 1:30 p.m. with a barbecue dinner afterward. Guest meal tickets can be purchased for $12 each. For more information, call Bryan Craig at 208-324-7000 or 208-420-2334.

