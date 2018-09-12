Subscribe for 33¢ / day

Thursday’s Local Schedule

Prep

Cross country

Buhl, Valley, Wendell, Filer, Castleford @ Kimberly Meet, Magic Mountain (4 p.m.)

Football

Richfield @ Lighthouse Christian JV (6 p.m.)

Boys soccer

Canyon Ridge @ Jerome (4:30 p.m.)

Century @ Minico (4:30 p.m.)

Twin Falls @ Pocatello (4:30 p.m.)

Mountain Home @ Wood River (4:30 p.m.)

Preston @ Burley (6 p.m.) 

Girls Soccer

Burley @ Preston (4:30 p.m.)

Jerome @ Canyon Ridge (4:30 p.m.)

Minico @ Century (4:30 p.m.)

Pocatello @ Twin Falls (4:30 p.m.)

Wood River @ Mountain Home (6 p.m.)

Volleyball

Burley @ Preston

Minico @ Canyon Ridge

Wood River @ Twin Falls

Mountain Home @ Buhl

Filer @ Kimberly

Gooding @ Declo

Raft River @ Glenns Ferry

Shoshone @ Oakley

Hagerman @ Dietrich

Camas County @ Carey

Lighthouse Christian @ Castleford

Community School @ Hansen

Murtaugh @ Richfield

Tee Off for Books Golf Tournament Fundraiser

The seventh annual Tee Off for Books golf tournament fundraiser will be played on Saturday, Sept. 22 at Clear Lake County Club in Buhl. Registration for the tournament, organized by the Buhl Library Foundation, will begin at 9 a.m. on Sept. 22. Participants can also register in advance with the Buhl Public Library. The cost for a team of four is $160, with a picnic lunch, raffle prizes, a silent auction and team prizes included. The tournament will begin with a 10 a.m. shotgun start. Tee boxes and tournament sponsorships are currently available.

For more information or to receive a registration form, contact the library at 208-543-6500.

Rotary Club of Jerome Scramble

The Rotary Club of Jerome will host its 30th annual four-person golf scramble tournament on Saturday, Sept. 29 at 93 Golf Ranch. The entry fee is $65 per person, and there will be team and individual prizes, including longest drive and closest to the pin. Tee time will be 1:30 p.m. with a barbecue dinner afterward. Guest meal tickets can be purchased for $12 each. For more information, call Bryan Craig at 208-324-7000 or 208-420-2334.

Gooding Elks Two-Man Best Ball

Gooding Elks Lodge will host a two-man best ball golf tournament on Saturday, Oct. 6 and Sunday, Oct. 7 at Gooding Golf Course and Country Club. The cost is $65 per player, and there is a seven-stroke max spread. There will be a special event and lunch immediately following play on Saturday at the Elks Lodge (426 California St., Gooding).To sign up, call 208-934-9977, go to the golf shop or mail entries to Gooding C.C., PO Box 61, Gooding, Idaho 83330.

Submit your sports news to sports@magicvalley.com.

