Idaho Basketball Academy Elite League
The Idaho Basketball Academy Elite League is taking team registrations from now through Monday, Oct. 15. The AAU league has divisions for boys and girls in grades three to six. Games will be played at Burley, Minico and Jerome high schools, as well as other locations in the Magic Valley. Register online at http://idahobasketballacademy.wordpress.com or call Kaly Gillette-Shippen at (208)572-5522 for more information.
Minico Fall Youth Basketball Camps
Minico High School will host its fall youth basketball camps in the next few weeks. The girls camps will run on Monday, Oct. 15 and Wednesday, Oct. 17, and the boys camps will take place the following two Tuesdays: Oct. 23 and Oct. 30. The camps will run from 6 to 8 p.m. each day, and check-in will start at 5:30 p.m. the first day. The cost is $20, and new Minico Nike game jerseys will be available for discount. For more information, contact Ty Shippen at (208)-390-9719 or Anna Bateman at (970)381-3458.
Jerome Recreation District Youth Basketball
Registration for the Jerome Recreation District’s youth basketball season for fifth and sixth graders will close on Wednesday, Oct. 17. Cost is $17 for participants in district and $27 for those out of district. The season will begin Saturday, Nov. 3, and last for six weeks. Registration can be done in person at 2032 S. Lincoln Ave. in Jerome, by phone at 208-324-3389 with a VISA or MasterCard or online at www.jeromerecreationdistrict.com with a VISA or MasterCard.
For more information, call the recreation district at 208-324-3389.
Jerome Tiger Boys Youth Basketball Camp
The 12th annual Jerome Boys Basketball Camp will be offered for boys in the third-to-sixth grades on Monday, Oct. 15th and Tuesday Oct. 16th from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at Jerome High School. Participants will work on footwork, ball handling, shooting technique, offensive reads and defense with a focus on competition and teamwork. The camp costs $20, and should checks made out to Jerome High School. Check-in on Monday starts at 5:30 p.m. Camp forms can be found at jeromeschools.org.
For more information contact Joe Messick at 208-731-8219.
