North Canyon Medical Center Turkey Bowl
The North Canyon Medical Center will be hosting a 6-on-6 flag football tournament on Saturday, Nov. 3 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Idaho Educational Services for the Deaf and the Blind (IESDB) fields on 14th Ave. East in Gooding. The cost to enter is a donation of one child’s coat per player that will go to the Coats for Kids program.
To register, find team rules and get more information, visit www.ncm-c.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.