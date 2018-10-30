Try 1 month for 99¢

North Canyon Medical Center Turkey Bowl

The North Canyon Medical Center will be hosting a 6-on-6 flag football tournament on Saturday, Nov. 3 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Idaho Educational Services for the Deaf and the Blind (IESDB) fields on 14th Ave. East in Gooding. The cost to enter is a donation of one child’s coat per player that will go to the Coats for Kids program.

Get the latest sports news and scores sent to your email inbox

To register, find team rules and get more information, visit www.ncm-c.org.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Submit sports news to sports@magicvalley.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments