Rotary Club of Jerome Scramble

The Rotary Club of Jerome will host its 30th annual four-person golf scramble tournament on Saturday, Sept. 29 at 93 Golf Ranch. The entry fee is $65 per person, and there will be team and individual prizes, including longest drive and closest to the pin.

Tee time will be 1:30 p.m. with a barbecue dinner afterward. Guest meal tickets can be purchased for $12 each. For more information, call Bryan Craig at 208-324-7000 or 208-420-2334.

Gooding Elks Two-Man Best Ball

Gooding Elks Lodge will host a two-man best ball golf tournament on Saturday, Oct. 6 and Sunday, Oct. 7 at Gooding Golf Course and Country Club.

The cost is $65 per player, and there is a seven-stroke max spread. There will be a special event and lunch immediately following play on Saturday at the Elks Lodge (426 California St., Gooding).

To sign up, call 208-934-9977, go to the golf shop or mail entries to Gooding C.C., PO Box 61, Gooding, Idaho 83330.

