Club Canyon Volleyball Tryouts

Tryouts for Club Canyon Volleyball are coming up. For middle school or 14U players, tryouts will be held on Oct. 22 and Oct. 23 from 6 to 9 p.m. each day (sign in from 5:45 to 6 p.m. on Monday). For high school or 18U players, tryouts will take place on Nov. 1 from 6 to 9 p.m. (sign in from 5:45 to 6 p.m.) and Nov. 3 from 10 a.m. to noon with a 1 to 3 p.m. make up tryout that day if approved by the director. The cost is $25 per player. To register, go to www.clubcanyonvolleyball.org. Each player must have an AAU number and be connected to Club Canyon before trying out. Players are asked to bring knee pads and water.

Submit sports news to sports@magicvalley.com.

