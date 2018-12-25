CSI and Southern Idaho Baseball Camp
The annual CSI and Southern Idaho Baseball Camp will be held on Dec. 27, 28 and 29 on the College of Southern Idaho campus and the Expo Center. The camp will provide instruction in pitching, hitting, fielding and catching from coaches at high school, college and professional levels.
For more information, visit athletic.csi.edu and/or call 208-308-4025 or 208-308-4024.
Youth Basketball Registration
Registration for the Jerome Recreation District’s Youth Basketball League will end January 1, 2019. Registration is available for girls and boys grades 1st through 4th. Cost is $17.00 in district or $27.00 out of district. Games will begin Saturday, January 14. To register by phone at 324-3389, in person at 2032 South Lincoln or online at www.jeromerecreationdistrict.com.
For more information contact 324-3389.
Kindergarten Basketball Clinic
Registration is open for the Jerome Recreation District’s Kindergarten Basketball Clinic. Registration will end February 11. Cost is $15.00 in district or $25.00 out of district. Clinic will be held Mondays and Wednesdays February 11, 13, 18 and 20. To register by phone at 324-3389, in person at 2032 South Lincoln or online at www.jeromerecreationdistrict.com.
For more information contact 324-3389.
Men’s Basketball Registration
Registration for the Jerome Recreation District Men’s Basketball season will be until January 1, 2019. Registration will be on a first come first serve basis until the league is filled. There are only 12 spots available. Team fee is $400.00. Registration will require a team fee and a completed roster listing a minimum of 8 players. The 6 week season will begin Monday, January 14 followed by a post season tournament.
Registration can be done over the phone (Visa or Mastercard required) at 324-3389, by mail at PO Box 289, Jerome, ID 83338, in person at 2032 South Lincoln or online at www.jeromerecreationdistrict.com.
For more information call JRD at 324-3389. Registration forms can be found online at www.jeromerecreationdistrict.com.
Little Dribblers & Bruin Basketball
Boys in girls in pre-school-5th grade can register for Little Dribblers & Bruins Basketball camp for a fee of $35.00 (cost includes t-shirt and custom Bruin basketball). The camp takes place at Twin Falls High School’s Baun Gym on Saturday, Jan. 12, 2019, from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. (check-in at 7:45 a.m.), Saturday, Jan. 19, 2019, from 8 a.m. to 10. a.m., and Monday Jan. 21 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Campers will perform at halftime of the Twin Falls vs. Canyon Ridge girls basketball game on Tuesday, Jan. 22.
Registration forms can be sent to Bruin Basketball Camps, c/o Matt Harr, 465 Boxwood Ct., Twin Falls, ID 83301. For more information, call 737-5208 ext. 3050.
IBA Elite AAU Basketball Winter Registration
Registration is open through Jan. 2 for the winter session of the IBA Elite AAU competitive basketball league with divisions for boys in grades 3-6 and girls in grades 3-8. League dates are Jan. 12, Jan. 19, Feb. 2 and Feb. 23 with flexible scheduling options. Teams can choose double or triple headers with flexible scheduling options. Admission is free. Games are played at Burley HS, Jerome HS, Minico HS, and Filer HS.
Register at idahobasketballacademy.wordpress.com. Contact Kaly Gillette-Shippen with questions at (208) 757-8872.
Rocky Mountain School of Baseball
Rocky Mountain School of Baseball will hold its 26th Annual Winter Ball Camp on Jan. 19, 20, 21, 2019 in Mesquite Nevada. The camp is for individual players or teams ages 7 to 18, who will be divided into teams by school grade. Team discounts are available. The camp staff will include professional and college coaches and players.
For more information or to register, visit rmsb.com.
