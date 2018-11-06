Twin Falls Elite Volleyball Tryouts
Tryouts for the Twin Falls Elite volleyball program in the 16, 17 and 18 year-old groups will be held on Saturday, Nov. 10 from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Jerome Rec Center. Registration starts at 12:15 p.m. TFE is also accepting boys and girls ages 14 and under and girls 15 and over. Make-up tryouts for those groups will also be held from 1-3 p.m. on Nov. 10. There are no fees to try out.
CSI and Southern Idaho Baseball Camp
The annual CSI and Southern Idaho Baseball Camp will be held on Dec. 27, 28 and 29 on the College of Southern Idaho campus and the Expo Center. The camp will provide instruction in pitching, hitting, fielding and catching from coaches at high school, college and professional levels.
For more information, visit athletic.csi.edu and/or call 208-308-4025 or 208-308-4024.
