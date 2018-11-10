Try 1 month for 99¢

CSI and Southern Idaho Baseball Camp

The annual CSI and Southern Idaho Baseball Camp will be held on Dec. 27, 28 and 29 on the College of Southern Idaho campus and the Expo Center. The camp will provide instruction in pitching, hitting, fielding and catching from coaches at high school, college and professional levels.

Get the latest sports news and scores sent to your email inbox

For more information, visit athletic.csi.edu and/or call 208-308-4025 or 208-308-4024.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Submit sports news to sports@magicvalley.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments