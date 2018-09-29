Gooding Elks Two-Man Best Ball
Gooding Elks Lodge will host a two-man best ball golf tournament on Saturday, Oct. 6 and Sunday, Oct. 7 at Gooding Golf Course and Country Club. The cost is $65 per player, and there is a seven-stroke max spread. There will be a special event and lunch immediately following play on Saturday at the Elks Lodge (426 California St., Gooding).
To sign up, call 208-934-9977, go to the golf shop or mail entries to Gooding C.C., PO Box 61, Gooding, Idaho 83330.
YMCA Youth Basketball Ball-handling Clinic
The Magic Valley YMCA will host a youth basketball ball-handling clinic on Oct. 13, 2018 at the Lighthouse Christian School gym. The clinic, intended for children from the second to eighth grades, costs $35 for YMCA members and $50 for non-members. Second-to-fourth graders will attend the clinic from 9-11 a.m., while fourth-to-eighth graders will go from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. The clinic will be led by Jessica Tews Montgomery, the owner of Tews School of Basketball who has taught basketball classes for 10 years. The first 100 participants to register in person at the YMCA will receive a free basketball.
For more information, contact Jeaneth Glenn at (208) 733-4384 ext. 105 or jeaneth@ymcatf.com.
