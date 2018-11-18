Bruin Baseball/Softball Orange Fundraiser
The Twin Falls High School baseball and softball teams began their annual fruit fundraiser this week. The teams are selling boxes of oranges (about 40 oranges per box) for $25, available for pre-order between now and Wednesday, Nov. 28. The boxes will be delivered between Dec. 10 and 14. To order, contact a TFHS baseball or softball player or one of the teams’ head coaches. Cash or checks can be made payable to: Twin Falls High School Baseball or Softball. All proceeds will go to both programs.
For more information, contact TFHS baseball coach Tim Stadelmeir at 208-404-1321 or stadelmeirti@tfsd.org, or contact TFHS softball coach Tonia Burk at 208-733-6551 or burkto@tfsd.org.
CSI and Southern Idaho Baseball Camp
The annual CSI and Southern Idaho Baseball Camp will be held on Dec. 27, 28 and 29 on the College of Southern Idaho campus and the Expo Center. The camp will provide instruction in pitching, hitting, fielding and catching from coaches at high school, college and professional levels.
For more information, visit athletic.csi.edu and/or call 208-308-4025 or 208-308-4024.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.