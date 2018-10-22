Try 1 month for 99¢

Club Canyon Volleyball Tryouts

Tryouts for Club Canyon Volleyball are coming up. For middle school or 14U players, tryouts will be held on Oct. 22 and Oct. 23 from 6 to 9 p.m. each day (sign in from 5:45 to 6 p.m. on Monday). For high school or 18U players, tryouts will take place on Nov. 1 from 6 to 9 p.m. (sign in from 5:45 to 6 p.m.) and Nov. 3 from 10 a.m. to noon with a 1 to 3 p.m. make up tryout that day if approved by the director. The cost is $25 per player. To register, go to www.clubcanyonvolleyball.org. Each player must have an AAU number and be connected to Club Canyon before trying out. Players are asked to bring knee pads and water.

North Canyon Medical Center Turkey Bowl

The North Canyon Medical Center will be hosting a 6-on-6 flag football tournament on Saturday, Nov. 3 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Idaho Educational Services for the Deaf and the Blind (IESDB) fields on 14th Ave. East in Gooding. The cost to enter is a donation of one child's coat per player that will go to the Coats for Kids program. 

To register, find team rules and get more information, visit www.ncm-c.org.

Submit sports news to sports@magicvalley.com.

