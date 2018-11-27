Try 3 months for $3

Prep

Boys Basketball

Castleford @ Richfield (6 p.m.)

Jerome @ Buhl (7:30 p.m.)

Canyon Ridge @ Burley (7:30 p.m.)

Butte County @ Carey (7:30 p.m.)

Rimrock @ Glenns Ferry (6 p.m.)

Valley @ Gooding (7:30 p.m.)

Pocatello @ Minico (7:30 p.m.)

Columbia @ Mountain Home (7:30 p.m.)

Idaho School for the Deaf and the Blind @ Lighthouse Christian (6:30 p.m.)

Girls Basketball

Get the latest sports news and scores sent to your email inbox

Carey @ Butte County (7 p.m.)

Wood River @ Jerome (7:30 p.m.)

Wrestling

Twin Falls/Canyon Ridge/ Idaho Falls/Skyline @ Skyline (5 p.m.)

Filer/Gooding/Minico @ Wood River (5 p.m.)

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Submit sports news to sports@magicvalley.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments