Prep
Boys Basketball
Lighthouse Christian @ Wendell (7:30 p.m.)
Girls Basketball
Wood River @ Gooding (7:30 p.m.)
Hansen @ Shoshone (7:30 p.m.)
Kindergarten Basketball Clinic
Registration is open for the Jerome Recreation District’s Kindergarten Basketball Clinic. Registration will end February 11. Cost is $15.00 in district or $25.00 out of district. Clinic will be held Mondays and Wednesdays February 11, 13, 18 and 20. To register by phone at 324-3389, in person at 2032 South Lincoln or online at www.jeromerecreationdistrict.com.
For more information contact 324-3389.
Little Dribblers & Bruin Basketball
Boys in girls in pre-school-5th grade can register for Little Dribblers & Bruins Basketball camp for a fee of $35.00 (cost includes t-shirt and custom Bruin basketball). The camp takes place at Twin Falls High School’s Baun Gym on Saturday, Jan. 12, 2019, from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. (check-in at 7:45 a.m.), Saturday, Jan. 19, 2019, from 8 a.m. to 10. a.m., and Monday Jan. 21 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Campers will perform at halftime of the Twin Falls vs. Canyon Ridge girls basketball game on Tuesday, Jan. 22.
Registration forms can be sent to Bruin Basketball Camps, c/o Matt Harr, 465 Boxwood Ct., Twin Falls, ID 83301. For more information, call 737-5208 ext. 3050.
Rocky Mountain School of Baseball
Rocky Mountain School of Baseball will hold its 26th Annual Winter Ball Camp on Jan. 19, 20, 21, 2019 in Mesquite Nevada. The camp is for individual players or teams ages 7 to 18, who will be divided into teams by school grade. Team discounts are available. The camp staff will include professional and college coaches and players.
For more information or to register, visit rmsb.com.
2019 Snake River Elks #2807 Hoop Shoot Contest
National Hoop Shoot Contest is a free throw contest sponsored by the Elks Lodges. **There is NO COST to participants/parents**
Lodge Shoot: Hosted by Snake River Elks Lodge #2807
Date: Saturday, Jan. 12, 2019
Location: Jerome Middle School
Time: Registration 10:30 am, contest to follow
Age Groups: Girls 8-9, 10-11, 12-13; Boys 8-9, 10-11, 12-13, birthdays as of April 1, 2019. Girls groups and 8-9 boys use a small ball and 10-11, 12-13 boys use a boys ball. PARTICIPANTS MUST BE ACCOMPANIED BY PARENT AND BRING THEIR BIRTH CERTIFICATE!
Snake River Elks Lodge Shoot is for kids from Twin Falls and Jerome counties. Winners of each age group in the Lodge shoot advance to the District Shoot at Minico High School on Saturday, Jan. 19, 2019.
For more information, call Anne Newbry at 208-539-3532.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.