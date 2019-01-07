Try 1 month for 99¢

Prep

Boys Basketball

Lighthouse Christian @ Wendell (7:30 p.m.)

Girls Basketball

Wood River @ Gooding (7:30 p.m.)

Hansen @ Shoshone (7:30 p.m.)

Kindergarten Basketball Clinic

Registration is open for the Jerome Recreation District’s Kindergarten Basketball Clinic. Registration will end February 11. Cost is $15.00 in district or $25.00 out of district. Clinic will be held Mondays and Wednesdays February 11, 13, 18 and 20. To register by phone at 324-3389, in person at 2032 South Lincoln or online at www.jeromerecreationdistrict.com.

For more information contact 324-3389.

Little Dribblers & Bruin Basketball

Boys in girls in pre-school-5th grade can register for Little Dribblers & Bruins Basketball camp for a fee of $35.00 (cost includes t-shirt and custom Bruin basketball). The camp takes place at Twin Falls High School’s Baun Gym on Saturday, Jan. 12, 2019, from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. (check-in at 7:45 a.m.), Saturday, Jan. 19, 2019, from 8 a.m. to 10. a.m., and Monday Jan. 21 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Campers will perform at halftime of the Twin Falls vs. Canyon Ridge girls basketball game on Tuesday, Jan. 22.

Registration forms can be sent to Bruin Basketball Camps, c/o Matt Harr, 465 Boxwood Ct., Twin Falls, ID 83301. For more information, call 737-5208 ext. 3050.

Rocky Mountain School of Baseball

Rocky Mountain School of Baseball will hold its 26th Annual Winter Ball Camp on Jan. 19, 20, 21, 2019 in Mesquite Nevada. The camp is for individual players or teams ages 7 to 18, who will be divided into teams by school grade. Team discounts are available. The camp staff will include professional and college coaches and players.

For more information or to register, visit rmsb.com.

2019 Snake River Elks #2807 Hoop Shoot Contest

Get the latest sports news and scores sent to your email inbox

National Hoop Shoot Contest is a free throw contest sponsored by the Elks Lodges. **There is NO COST to participants/parents**

Lodge Shoot: Hosted by Snake River Elks Lodge #2807

Date: Saturday, Jan. 12, 2019

Location: Jerome Middle School

Time: Registration 10:30 am, contest to follow

Age Groups: Girls 8-9, 10-11, 12-13; Boys 8-9, 10-11, 12-13, birthdays as of April 1, 2019. Girls groups and 8-9 boys use a small ball and 10-11, 12-13 boys use a boys ball. PARTICIPANTS MUST BE ACCOMPANIED BY PARENT AND BRING THEIR BIRTH CERTIFICATE!

Snake River Elks Lodge Shoot is for kids from Twin Falls and Jerome counties. Winners of each age group in the Lodge shoot advance to the District Shoot at Minico High School on Saturday, Jan. 19, 2019.

For more information, call Anne Newbry at 208-539-3532.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Submit sports news to sports@magicvalley.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments