Tuesday's Local Schedule

Prep

Volleyball

Covenant @ Twin Falls Christian Academy

GREAT BASIN CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT

No. 4 Minico @ No. 3 Burley (7 p.m.) — Loser-out

No. 6 Pocatello @ No. 5 Wood River (7 p.m.) — Loser-out

SAWTOOTH CENTRAL IDAHO CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT @ Filer HS

No. 2 Gooding vs. No. 1 Filer (4:30 p.m.) — Semifinals

No. 4 Buhl vs. No. 3 Kimberly (6 p.m.) — Loser-out

Buhl/Kimberly vs. Filer/Gooding (7:30 p.m.) — Semifinals/loser-out

SNAKE RIVER CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT @ Murtaugh HS

No. 3 Oakley vs. No. 1 Shoshone (4:30 p.m.) — Semifinals

No. 4 Raft River vs. No. 2 Valley (6 p.m.) — Loser-out

Raft River/Valley vs. Oakley/Shoshone (7:30 p.m.) — Semifinals/loser-out

SAWTOOTH CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT @ Shoshone HS

No. 8 Sun Valley Community School vs. No. 5 Castleford (3:30 p.m.) — Loser-out

No. 7 Murtaugh vs. No. 6 Hagerman — Loser-out

No. 4 Dietrich vs. No. 1 Carey — Semifinals

No. 3 Hansen vs. No. 2 Lighthouse Christian — Semifinals

Club Canyon Volleyball Tryouts

Tryouts for Club Canyon Volleyball are coming up. For middle school or 14U players, tryouts will be held on Oct. 22 and Oct. 23 from 6 to 9 p.m. each day (sign in from 5:45 to 6 p.m. on Monday). For high school or 18U players, tryouts will take place on Nov. 1 from 6 to 9 p.m. (sign in from 5:45 to 6 p.m.) and Nov. 3 from 10 a.m. to noon with a 1 to 3 p.m. make up tryout that day if approved by the director. The cost is $25 per player. To register, go to www.clubcanyonvolleyball.org. Each player must have an AAU number and be connected to Club Canyon before trying out. Players are asked to bring knee pads and water.

Jerome Recreation District Youth Basketball

Registration for the Jerome Recreation District’s youth basketball season for fifth and sixth graders will close on Wednesday, Oct. 17. Cost is $17 for participants in district and $27 for those out of district. The season will begin Saturday, Nov. 3, and last for six weeks. Registration can be done in person at 2032 S. Lincoln Ave. in Jerome, by phone at 208-324-3389 with a VISA or MasterCard or online at www.jeromerecreationdistrict.com with a VISA or MasterCard.

For more information, call the recreation district at 208-324-3389.

Jerome Girls Basketball Clinic

The Jerome High School girls basketball program will be hosting a clinic led by Tyler Coston of PGC Camps on Friday, Oct. 19 and Saturday, Oct. 20 in the Jerome HS gym. On Friday, the clinic will run from 2:45 to 5:45 p.m., and the Saturday clinic will have two sessions: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 to 5 p.m. The clinic is for students from grade nine to 12, and the maximum number of participants will be 40. It costs $150 for both days and $100 for just Saturday, and the program asks that participants pay before the clinic. Checks should be made out to Jerome Girls Basketball at 104 N. Tiger Dr., Jerome, ID 83338. Campers must fill out a forms online at https://bit.ly/2C0iY48 and https://bit.ly/2y4suQS.

