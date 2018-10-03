Thursday's Local Schedule
Prep
Cross country
Burley, Minico, Filer, Twin Falls, Jerome @ Bob Conley Invite, Pocatello
Football
Wood River @ Kimberly (7 p.m.)
Buhl @ Wendell (7 p.m.)
Boys soccer
No. 9 Pocatello @ No. 8 Mountain Home (2:30 p.m.) — Great Basin Conference tournament play-in
No. 10 Minico @ No. 7 Burley (4:30 p.m.) — Great Basin Conference tournament play-in
Girls Soccer
No. 9 Burley @ No. 8 Canyon Ridge (4:30 p.m.) — Great Basin Conference tournament play-in
No. 10 Minico @ No. 7 Mountain Home (4:30 p.m.) — Great Basin Conference tournament play-in
Volleyball
Canyon Ridge @ Mountain Home
Wood River @ Jerome
Pocatello @ Minico
Twin Falls @ Preston
Filer @ Declo
Glenns Ferry @ Raft River
Oakley @ Shoshone
Valley @ Hagerman
Carey @ Dietrich
Castleford @ Richfield
Murtaugh @ Community School
Hansen @ Lighthouse Christian
College
Volleyball
Treasure Valley CC @ CSI (6 p.m.)
Gooding Elks Two-Man Best Ball
Gooding Elks Lodge will host a two-man best ball golf tournament on Saturday, Oct. 6 and Sunday, Oct. 7 at Gooding Golf Course and Country Club. The cost is $65 per player, and there is a seven-stroke max spread. There will be a special event and lunch immediately following play on Saturday at the Elks Lodge (426 California St., Gooding).
To sign up, call 208-934-9977, go to the golf shop or mail entries to Gooding C.C., PO Box 61, Gooding, Idaho 83330.
Fourth District High School Basketball Officials Meeting
The first meeting for the 2018-19 Fourth District Basketball officials will be held on Monday, Oct. 8 at 7 p.m. at the Canyon Ridge High School gymnasium. Anyone interested in officiating high school basketball this upcoming season must attend.
For more information, contact Fourth District Basketball commissioner Randy Winn at 208-650-5238.
Buhl HS Wounded Warrior Donations
Buhl High School will be accepting donations for Wounded Warriors during its senior night volleyball and football games. The volleyball game will be played on Thursday, Oct. 11 at 6:30 p.m. in the Buhl gymnasium, and the football game will be the next day at 7 p.m. at Buhl’s football field.
